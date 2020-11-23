home USA Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Photo: Elvis Kennedy, Towering Pines

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest – fs.usda.gov/cnnf – “covers more than 1.5 million acres of Wisconsin’s northwoods, managing lands for multiple uses including forestry, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, fisheries management, special forest products gathering, wilderness and natural areas management. The Chequamegon side of the forest covers about 858,400 acres in Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer, Price, Taylor and Vilas counties while the Nicolet side covers nearly 661,400 acres in Florence, Forest, Langlade, Oconto, Oneida and Vilas counties.”

fs.usda.gov/cnnf
fs.usda.gov/main/cnnf/maps-pubs
Cathedral Pines

https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/Lands/naturalareas/index.asp?SNA=496

Pigeon LakeManitowoc County, 80 Acres
https://pigeonlake.org
wisconsin-dnr-info

https://dnr.wi.gov/lakes/lakepages/LakeDetail.aspx?wbic=64000

Wikipedia
Chequamegon–Nicolet National Forest

