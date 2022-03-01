Photo: Timothy Pohlhaus, Summer Low Tide, Upper Chesapeake Bay (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on Chesapeake Bay, an estuary in Virginia and Maryland.

More than 150 major rivers and streams flow into the Bay’s 64,299-square-mile (166,534 km2) drainage basin, which covers parts of six states (New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia) and all of Washington, D.C.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/1oWqoFMKai9wWwtg7

Headlines

A handful of heroines work the Chesapeake Bay

Researchers study largest impact crater in the US, buried for 35 million years

Questions

For those keen on responsible travel / ecotourism, are there recommended guides, itineraries, volunteer programs that have positive impact for the local communities? = Para aquellos interesados en viajes/ecoturismo responsables, ¿existen guías recomendadas, itinerarios, programas de voluntariado que tengan un impacto positivo para las comunidades locales?

Elsewhere on the Web

nps.gov/chba – @chesapeakenps

chesapeakebay.net – @chesbayprogram

chesapeakeconservancy.org – @chesconserv

visitmaryland.org

virginia.org

bayjournal.com – @ChesBayJournal

cbf.org – @chesapeakebay

Half Earth Project

half-earthproject.org: Water, forests, natural species and people are woven together in an intricate system, rising out of the Appalachians of New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia and flowing east and south to the largest estuary in the United States, the Chesapeake Bay bounded by the District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey. This is a place of transitions: freshwater meets saltwater, wilderness meets rural farmland meets urban communities. These transitions also are rich in human connections, implications and issues, including thousands of years of Indigenous history and byways that formed the escape routes of the Underground Railroad. Featuring:

Mamie Parker, Ph.D., Trustee of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Darius Johnson, Executive Director, Kent Attainable Housing

Joel Dunn, President & CEO, Chesapeake Conservancy

Crystal Jordan, Chesapeake Bay waterwoman

Fort McHenry National Monument



Photos



Wikipedia

Chesapeake Bay

Planeta.com