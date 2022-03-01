Photo: Timothy Pohlhaus, Summer Low Tide, Upper Chesapeake Bay (Some rights reserved)
Spotlight on Chesapeake Bay, an estuary in Virginia and Maryland.
More than 150 major rivers and streams flow into the Bay’s 64,299-square-mile (166,534 km2) drainage basin, which covers parts of six states (New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia) and all of Washington, D.C.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/1oWqoFMKai9wWwtg7
Headlines
A handful of heroines work the Chesapeake Bay
Researchers study largest impact crater in the US, buried for 35 million years
Questions
- For those keen on responsible travel / ecotourism, are there recommended guides, itineraries, volunteer programs that have positive impact for the local communities? = Para aquellos interesados en viajes/ecoturismo responsables, ¿existen guías recomendadas, itinerarios, programas de voluntariado que tengan un impacto positivo para las comunidades locales?
Elsewhere on the Web
nps.gov/chba – @chesapeakenps
chesapeakebay.net – @chesbayprogram
chesapeakeconservancy.org – @chesconserv
visitmaryland.org
virginia.org
bayjournal.com – @ChesBayJournal
cbf.org – @chesapeakebay
Half Earth Project
half-earthproject.org: Water, forests, natural species and people are woven together in an intricate system, rising out of the Appalachians of New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia and flowing east and south to the largest estuary in the United States, the Chesapeake Bay bounded by the District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey. This is a place of transitions: freshwater meets saltwater, wilderness meets rural farmland meets urban communities. These transitions also are rich in human connections, implications and issues, including thousands of years of Indigenous history and byways that formed the escape routes of the Underground Railroad. Featuring:
- Mamie Parker, Ph.D., Trustee of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation
- Darius Johnson, Executive Director, Kent Attainable Housing
- Joel Dunn, President & CEO, Chesapeake Conservancy
- Crystal Jordan, Chesapeake Bay waterwoman
Fort McHenry National Monument
Wikipedia
Chesapeake Bay
Planeta.com