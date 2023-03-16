Chia is one of our favorite Indigenous foods!

Oaxaca City – Chia pets (monos o figuras de barro con chia) adorn the altars for the Easter celebration of Viernes de Dolores. You’ll see these figures at many of the city’s markets as well but generally only at this time.

Misc Notes

Chia is grown commercially for its seed, a food that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, since the seeds yield 25-30% extractable oil.

Chia pet decorations take about two weeks to bush out.

Drinks (Agua de chia) are made with the chia seed

rich in antioxidants, fiber, minerals

How to

If you’d like to be a good chia farmer, you’ll need the following

Chia seeds

Clay figures or porous bricks

A dark and preferably moist nook

Water and a water sprayer (spritzer)

Elsewhere on the Web

Embedded Tweets

#TuTallerEnTuCasa Te invitamos al taller virtual “Elaboración de borreguito de chía”, impartido por los maestros artesanos Alicia Leticia García Blanco y Eloy Peguero Torres, de Galería Peguero García, el sábado 13 de marzo a las 17:00 horas, en nuestra página de Facebook. pic.twitter.com/ebd3KYg87v — Secretaría de Fomento Turístico Oaxaca de Juárez (@aoaxacavoy) March 10, 2021

Preparing the Easter Altar (2013)

Translating: The altars helped me appreciate chia

Los altares me ayudaron a apreciar la chía

Photos

Embedded Tweets

Chia has been used as food and medicine for thousands of years. The Dorothy Ramon Learning Center has kindly permitted the reprinting of their newsletter exploring paanihac (Serrano), pasal (Cahuilla), pashal (Luiseño), AKA chia: https://t.co/ZcqRJkhqX3 #CaliforniaNativePlantWeek pic.twitter.com/hkzfY3SkC5 — Mojave Desert Land Trust (@MojaveDesertLT) April 21, 2021

