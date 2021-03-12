Photo: Boris’ altar
Chia is one of our favorite Indigenous foods!
Oaxaca City – Chia pets (figuras de barro con chia) adorn the altars for the Easter celebration of Viernes de Dolores. You’ll see these figures at many of the city’s markets as well but generally only at this time.
Misc Notes
Chia is grown commercially for its seed, a food that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, since the seeds yield 25-30% extractable oil.
Chia pet decorations take about two weeks to bush out.
Drinks (Agua de chia) are made with the chia seed
How to
If you’d like to be a good chia farmer, you’ll need the following
Chia Seeds
Clay figures or porous bricks
A dark and preferably moist nook
Water and a water sprayer (spritzer)
Events
Te invitamos al taller virtual “Elaboración de borreguito de chía”, impartido por los maestros artesanos Alicia Leticia García Blanco y Eloy Peguero Torres, de Galería Peguero García, el sábado 13 de marzo a las 17:00 horas, en nuestra página de Facebook.
Preparing the Easter Altar (2013)
Translating: The altars helped me appreciate chia
Los altares me ayudaron a apreciar la chía
