Chicago Links

Chicago flag
What would locals like visitors to know about Chicago? Presenting links in somewhat random fashion:
May 25 Webinar
Join leaders from Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) in a discussion of how @Millennium_Park plays an indispensable role in arts & culture programming, while also supporting a city-wide arts & culture landscape.
Registration
Parks
chicagoparkdistrict.com
Fieldhouses
Facebook
YouTube
@chicagoparks
Millennium Park
millenniumpark.org
chicago.gov
@Millennium_Park
Government
chicago.gov – @chicago
Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)
Tourism Portals
choosechicago.com
Youtube
@ChooseChicago
NHL Hockey
nhl.com/blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks to read Indigenous land acknowledgment before each home game
MLB Baseball
mlb.com/cubs
Chicago Council
thechicagocouncil.org
Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on International Priorities to The Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Shopping
Urban Remains
Chicago Bricks
brickofchicago.com
brickofchicago.com/chicagocommon
Museums
Mexican Art Museum – @ExploreNMMA
Aquarium
sheddaquarium.org
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Chicago
Lake Michigan
Lake-effect snow
Planeta.com