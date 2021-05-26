home Cities, USA Chicago Links

What would locals like visitors to know about Chicago? Presenting links in somewhat random fashion:

May 25 Webinar

Join leaders from Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) in a discussion of how @Millennium_Park plays an indispensable role in arts & culture programming, while also supporting a city-wide arts & culture landscape.
Registration

Parks
chicagoparkdistrict.com
Fieldhouses
Facebook
YouTube
@chicagoparks

Millennium Park
millenniumpark.org
chicago.gov
@Millennium_Park

Government
chicago.gov@chicago
Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)

Tourism Portals
choosechicago.com
Youtube
@ChooseChicago

NHL Hockey
nhl.com/blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks to read Indigenous land acknowledgment before each home game

MLB Baseball
mlb.com/cubs

Chicago Council
thechicagocouncil.org
Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on International Priorities to The Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Shopping
Urban Remains

Chicago Bricks
brickofchicago.com
brickofchicago.com/chicagocommon

Museums
Mexican Art Museum@ExploreNMMA

Aquarium
sheddaquarium.org

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Chicago
Lake Michigan
Lake-effect snow

Planeta.com

Chicago
Illinois
Cities

