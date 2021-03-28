home Mexico Chichén-Itzá

Chichén-Itzá

Photo: Comefilm, Equinox

One of the most spectacular of the classic Mayan cities is Chichén-Itzá.

At Chichén Itzá, visitors gather to see something fantastic during the vernal equinox. The corner of the Castillo casts a shadow in the shape of a plumed serpent which slithers down the Kukulcán Pyramid. The snake’s head points north and the shadow body represents a connection between earth and sky.

Not coincidentally, the temple was dedicated to the plumed serpent deity.

goo.gl/maps/5qaKZA6aSC4gLxPW8

When you clap standing at a certain distance from the Kukulcán Pyramid, you will hear back an echo that sounds like the Quetzal, a bird sacred to the Maya.

Chichén-Itzá is 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Mérida off of Highway 180.

El cenote del sacrificio humano de los mayas – Alma Reed/INAH
Mexico deals with ‘hundreds’ of maskless tourists, closes Chichen Itza ruin site – USA Today

