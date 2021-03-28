Photo: Comefilm, Equinox
One of the most spectacular of the classic Mayan cities is Chichén-Itzá.
At Chichén Itzá, visitors gather to see something fantastic during the vernal equinox. The corner of the Castillo casts a shadow in the shape of a plumed serpent which slithers down the Kukulcán Pyramid. The snake’s head points north and the shadow body represents a connection between earth and sky.
Not coincidentally, the temple was dedicated to the plumed serpent deity.
Acoustics
When you clap standing at a certain distance from the Kukulcán Pyramid, you will hear back an echo that sounds like the Quetzal, a bird sacred to the Maya.
Location
Chichén-Itzá is 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Mérida off of Highway 180.
