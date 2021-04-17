A not so hidden oasis, China Ranch Date Farm is rich in history. The Old Spanish Trail is within walking distance, as is the historic Tonopah and Tidewater railroad bed.

If you are interested in learning more about the wildlife, plants or history of the area, try the interpretive guided nature walks. Learn about the geology, botany, birds, and early man in the area. Visiting China Ranch can be a wonderful one day adventure or a highlight of any trip to Death Valley.

The ranch is a working family farm in a truly unusual setting. The ranch is located 85 miles west of Las Vegas, Nevada, off Highway 127 en route to Death Valley National Park. Camping, motels and free natural hot mineral baths are available in nearby Tecopa Hot Springs and Shoshone.

This green oasis is a stunner in the Mojave just south of Death Valley National Park. China Ranch's date shakes and breads are well-known, and #Vegas is 90 minutes from this amazing date farm. If you haven't visited, go. And go soon before temps are a -blazin' #desert #Dates pic.twitter.com/NJHZpSEu3m — Alan Snel (@BicycleManSnel) April 16, 2021

