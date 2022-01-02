Photo: Ron Mader, Belagio 2015 (Some rights reserved)

The first day of the Chinese New Year falls on the new moon between January 21 and February 20.

2022 is the Year of the Tiger – specifically the Water Tiger – starting on February 1 and running to January 21, 2023.

About Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations can last for two weeks.

Las Vegas, Nevada,

Las Vegas’ Chinatown Plaza, 4255 Spring Mountain Road, is home to one of the largest Chinese New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year has become a Las Vegas cultural staple

New York City, USA

Lunar New Year Parade & Festival

Manchester, England

