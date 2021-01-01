Photo: Belagio 2015
The first day of the Chinese New Year falls on the new moon between January 21 and February 20.
In 2021, the first day of the Chinese New Year will be on February 12, initiating the Year of the Ox.
About Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year celebrations can last for two weeks.
