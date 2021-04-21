Poster
Spotlight on the Chinese language
Wikipedia: Chinese is a group of language varieties that form the Sinitic branch of the Sino-Tibetan languages, spoken by the ethnic Han Chinese majority and many minority ethnic groups in Greater China. About 1.3 billion people (or approximately 16% of the world’s population) speak a variety of Chinese as their first language.
Celebrations
April 20 is Chinese Language Day
