Spotlight on the Chinese language

Wikipedia: Chinese is a group of language varieties that form the Sinitic branch of the Sino-Tibetan languages, spoken by the ethnic Han Chinese majority and many minority ethnic groups in Greater China. About 1.3 billion people (or approximately 16% of the world’s population) speak a variety of Chinese as their first language.

April 20 is Chinese Language Day

https://www.un.org/zh/observances/chinese-language-day/english

https://newseu.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-21/11th-annual-Chinese-Language-Day-event-hosted-by-United-Nations-ZCOyS4BPzy/index.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UN_Chinese_Language_Day

Languages of China
Chinese language
Chinese characters

