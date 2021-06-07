home Food Chocolate

Photo: Weaving by Luiz Lazo Mendoza

Chocolate comes from the beans of the cacao tree that grows in tropical climates.

The word cacao has been traced to the Olmec. The Maya continued the use and introduced this to the Aztecs who called it xocolatl, meaning ‘bitter water’ in the Náhuatl language.

The Spaniards sent chocolate from Mexico to Europe. It took a while for the treat to become popular. By the late 18th century chocolate shops were fashionable and chocolate has ever since been a world-wide favorite.

