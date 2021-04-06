Photo: Biodiversity Heritage Library, An epitome of the natural history

Wikipedia: Cicadas are a superfamily, the Cicadoidea, of insects in the order Hemiptera (true bugs)

Planeta.com is updating our guide to cicadas in preparation for the periodical cicada emergence of Brood X this year in the USA. This insect is found around the world. We would like to translate the popular names around the world. Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

Translating: Cicadas

Spanish: Cigarras

Chicharra (México)

Ayöök, Santa María Ocotepec, Xikitiw (pronounced ‘chik-a-tib’)

Chinanteco, San Felipe Usila: Asii kii

Zapotec, Teotitlán del Valle, Xiku gubidx (translates as ‘the sun’s pet or ‘mascota del sol’)

Where billions of cicadas will emerge this spring (and over the next decade), in one map

