Planeta.com is updating our guide to cicadas in preparation for the periodical cicada emergence of Brood X this year in the USA. This insect is found around the world. We would like to translate the popular names around the world. Bonus points for Indigenous languages.
Translating: Cicadas
Spanish: Cigarras
Chicharra (México)
Ayöök, Santa María Ocotepec, Xikitiw (pronounced ‘chik-a-tib’)
Chinanteco, San Felipe Usila: Asii kii
Zapotec, Teotitlán del Valle, Xiku gubidx (translates as ‘the sun’s pet or ‘mascota del sol’)
