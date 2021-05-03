Favorite Hashtags

Cinco de Mayo (Spanish for “fifth of May”) is a special holiday in Mexico, primarily celebrated in the state of Puebla, with lesser recognition elsewhere in the country. It’s also a popular celebration in the USA. Hashtags: #CindoDeMayo #5deMayo

The date commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France during the French-Mexican War.

Festivities in the US include drink-based parties, Drinko de Cinco. While it may be culturally spurious, these offers can include mezcal and tequila promotions, so it’s good to be attentive.

Webinar

@carlos_glezgtez

@DavidHayesBauti

🇲🇽”5 de Mayo: history and meaning”🇲🇽 Join us for a webinar discussion on the celebration of Cinco de Mayo in the US and its implications on the identity of the Mexican community. Organized by @ConsulMexSdi, @USMEXUCSD & @SDMA. 🗓May 6 at 5:00 pm. RSVP: https://t.co/rfTnQdKuTP pic.twitter.com/RZcemucBz3 — Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) May 4, 2020

How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Don’t limit your interest in Mexico to one day.

Mark May 21 on your calendar – this is the global Cultural Diversity Day. What will you learn about Mexico’s cultural worlds?

Mark May 22 on your calendar – this is the global Biodiversity Day. What will you learn about Mexico's natural worlds?

Mark May 15 on your calendar – this is Teacher Day. Ask Mexican friends what Día del Maestro means to them.

Mark June 5 on your calendar – this is World Environment Day. Mexico shines brightly with cultural and environmental diversity. We have celebrated Mexican ecotourism pioneers – Colibris – from 2000-2010. Like and share their work!

Seek about the food that makes Puebla famous. If you can't eat it, then find a photo and ask yourself, would you eat that?

Share your favorite Mexico and Mexico-friendly apps, websites, Facebook pages and Twitter accounts.

Elsewhere

How Cinco de Mayo became a boxing holiday

Books

El Cinco de Mayo

https://www.ucpress.edu/book/9780520272132/el-cinco-de-mayo

Embedded Tweets

Hola to everyone in the USA who thinks Cinco de Mayo is a holiday in Mexico. No, it is not. — Elisabeth Malkin (@ElisabethMalkin) May 5, 2020

Many people around the world are celebrating #CincoDeMayo at home. Next year, we hope to be able to spend it at the #WorldHeritageSite of #Xochimilco in Mexico City, a vibrant and colorful place to visit any time of the year. pic.twitter.com/3SUFMbRKPq — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) May 5, 2020

5/5/1862: Mexican gen. & TX native Ignacio Zaragoza defeated French forces at Puebla, MX. This event is celebrated annually as El Cinco de Mayo. Once widely observed throughout MX, today it is an official public holiday only in Puebla.



More on Zaragoza > https://t.co/u3mMMZ0voh pic.twitter.com/qHiHDaSiRB — Texas State Historical Association (@TxStHistAssoc) May 5, 2020

Planeta.com