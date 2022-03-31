home Celebrations, science Citizen Science Month

Citizen Science Month

By Ron Mader
Posted on
Poster (Used with permission)

Engage with biodiversity, science, the universe – April is Citizen Science Month. = Comprométase con la biodiversidad, la ciencia, el universo: abril es el mes de la ciencia ciudadana. Hashtag: #CitSciMonth

Among the events we pay attention: City Nature Challenge using the iNaturalist and Seek apps.

Key Links
scistarter.org/citizensciencemonth
Resources
Elsewhere on the Web
Planning for Citizen Science Month Recording – National Library Network Webinar Series

