Poster (Used with permission)

Engage with biodiversity, science, the universe – April is Citizen Science Month. = Comprométase con la biodiversidad, la ciencia, el universo: abril es el mes de la ciencia ciudadana. Hashtag: #CitSciMonth

Among the events we pay attention: City Nature Challenge using the iNaturalist and Seek apps.

Key Links

scistarter.org/citizensciencemonth

Facebook

Resources

@SciStarter

Elsewhere on the Web

citizenscience.org

Videos

Planning for Citizen Science Month Recording – National Library Network Webinar Series

Embedded Tweets

🌿 April is Citizen Science Month! Are you interested in supporting biodiversity? Join #UniBioQuest and help map campus biodiversity by sharing sightings of plants, animals and fungi to gain points.



➡️ Join the @Sydney_Uni teams 1-3 by 1 April at https://t.co/ewUYSW1gcf pic.twitter.com/i2HU442Mmx — Sydney Environment Institute (@SEI_Sydney) March 29, 2022

Thanks for being a #CitizenScience Ambassador @CostasGarden!



Did you know that April is @CitSciMonth? So much more #CitSci to come! 🙂 https://t.co/Pu5eKrHeIS — Australian Citizen Science Association (@CitSciOZ) March 27, 2022

Planeta