City Nature Challenge 2021

The City Nature Challenge was founded by @alisonkestrel and @lilamayhiggins and organized by the citizen science / community science teams from the California Academy of Sciences @CalAcademy and the Natural History Museum of L.A. County @NHMLA
The 2021 City Nature Challenge takes place in two parts:
April 30 – May 3 Taking pictures of wild plants and animals
May 4 – May 9 Identifying what was found
Key Links
citynaturechallenge.org
Questions
- For those keen on urban biodiversity, what are the recommended accounts to follow on Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube?
- Who is reporting / blogging / tweeting about the City Nature Challenge?
- What would city locals like visitors to know about nature in their cities?
- How is City Nature Challenge translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.
Apps: iNaturalist
- Visit iNaturalist.org
- Download the app from the AppStore or Google Play
- Sign In
- Start sharing your observations
- Get feedback from actual scientists, experts, and other naturalists
