Photo

The City Nature Challenge was founded by @alisonkestrel and @lilamayhiggins and organized by the citizen science / community science teams from the California Academy of Sciences @CalAcademy and the Natural History Museum of L.A. County @NHMLA

Hashtags: #CityNatureChallenge, #RetoNaturaListaUrbano

The 2021 City Nature Challenge takes place in two parts:

April 30 – May 3 Taking pictures of wild plants and animals

May 4 – May 9 Identifying what was found

Key Links

citynaturechallenge.org

covid19

events

faq

@citnatchallenge

Questions

For those keen on urban biodiversity, what are the recommended accounts to follow on Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube?

Who is reporting / blogging / tweeting about the City Nature Challenge?

What would city locals like visitors to know about nature in their cities?

How is City Nature Challenge translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

Apps: iNaturalist

Visit iNaturalist.org

Download the app from the AppStore or Google Play

Sign In

Start sharing your observations

Get feedback from actual scientists, experts, and other naturalists

Elsewhere on the Web

St. Louis, Missouri

Embedded Tweets

Take the City Nature Challenge 2021: Help your city be the top biodiverse city in 2021! #CapeTown will be participating in the #CityNatureChallenge from 30 April – 03 May 2021. Help us show the world that Cape Town is one of the most biodiverse cities on the planet! pic.twitter.com/RUrTinpa50 — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 30, 2021

El #RetoNaturaListaUrbano es parte del #CityNatureChallenge un evento amistoso mundial entre diferentes ciudades para registrar el mayor número posible de observaciones de plantas y animales que viven en ciudades a través de la plataforma NaturaLista.https://t.co/MAftkn30JE pic.twitter.com/5lW3YAURDM — CONABIO (@Conabio) April 13, 2021

En el marco del #CityNatureChallenge o #RetoNaturalistaUrbano te invitamos a nuestra transmisión en vivo. Conoce sobre la plataforma de #CienciaCiudadana @inaturalist y el Reto Naturalista Urbano: El Salvador 2021.

📅Viernes 16 de abril,

⏰6 p.m. (GMT-6) pic.twitter.com/lCaAeOVpT3 — TerritoriosVivos SV (@Territorios_SV) April 13, 2021

Planeta

