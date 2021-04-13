home 2021, Cities City Nature Challenge 2021

The City Nature Challenge was founded by @alisonkestrel and @lilamayhiggins and organized by the citizen science / community science teams from the California Academy of Sciences @CalAcademy and the Natural History Museum of L.A. County @NHMLA

The 2021 City Nature Challenge takes place in two parts:
April 30 – May 3 Taking pictures of wild plants and animals
May 4 – May 9 Identifying what was found

Key Links
citynaturechallenge.org
@citnatchallenge

Questions

  • For those keen on urban biodiversity, what are the recommended accounts to follow on Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube?
  • Who is reporting / blogging / tweeting about the City Nature Challenge?
  • What would city locals like visitors to know about nature in their cities?
  • How is City Nature Challenge translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

Apps: iNaturalist

  • Visit iNaturalist.org
  • Download the app from the AppStore or Google Play
  • Sign In
  • Start sharing your observations
  • Get feedback from actual scientists, experts, and other naturalists

Planeta

Citizen Science
Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders
Biodiversity
City Parks

