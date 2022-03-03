City Nature Challenge 2022

Logo

Attention biodiversity and citizen science fans, please turn on your phones and take some photos on self-guided and community nature walks. City Nature Challenge returns around the globe in April and May. Get outside!

Hashtags: #CityNatureChallenge #RetoNaturaListaUrbano

Key Links

citynaturechallenge.org

covid19

events

faq

@citnatchallenge

The challenge takes place in two parts:

April 29 – May 2 Taking pictures of wild plants and animals

May 2 – May 8 Identifying what was found

Questions = Preguntas

For those keen on urban biodiversity, what are the recommended accounts to follow on Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube? = Para aquellos interesados en la biodiversidad urbana, ¿cuáles son las cuentas recomendadas para seguir en Flickr, Twitter y YouTube?

Who is reporting / blogging / tweeting about city parks and urban biodiversity? = ¿Quién está informando/blogueando/twitteando sobre los parques de la ciudad y la biodiversidad urbana?

What would city locals like other know about nature in their cities? = ¿Qué le gustaría a la gente local que otras personas supieran sobre la naturaleza en sus ciudades?

How is ‘City Nature Challenge’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages. = ¿Cómo se traduce ‘City Nature Challenge’ a otros idiomas? Puntos de bonificación para lenguas indígenas.

Apps: iNaturalist

Visit iNaturalist.org

Download the app from the AppStore or Google Play

Sign In

Start sharing your observations

Get feedback from actual scientists, experts, and other naturalists

Elsewhere on the Web

St. Louis, Missouri

Houston/Galveston

Birmingham and Black Country

Background

The City Nature Challenge was founded by @alisonkestrel and @lilamayhiggins and organized by the citizen science / community science teams from the California Academy of Sciences @CalAcademy and the Natural History Museum of L.A. County @NHMLA

Headlines

tk



Embedded Tweets

🌻#CityNatureChallenge 2022!

🦎April 29-May 2: Find & photograph wildlife

🔎May 2-May 8: Identify what was found



2021: 419 cities shared 1 MILLION+ observations of nature in their neighborhoods. Get your cameras ready for 2022! #CommunityScience #UrbanNature #NatureIsEverywhere pic.twitter.com/VVVZERUC1u — CityNatureChallenge (@citnatchallenge) September 3, 2021

The #CityNatureChallenge map is filling up as we get closer to the challenge! A heartfelt thanks to organizers and participants joining together from all over the world. Best part? We're not done yet! The next map will show even more. #UrbanBiodiversity #Biodiversity #BioBlitz pic.twitter.com/UyOYBTqfCF — CityNatureChallenge (@citnatchallenge) February 25, 2022

*Save the Date*

From 29th April – 2nd May 2022 Help us to document the wildlife of Birmingham and the Black Country in a global challenge to see which city is the wildest!

See our #CityNatureChallenge page for more information https://t.co/jb2q26K1Pt 🌼🐞🦡🦔🐸 pic.twitter.com/Djzuv9xkMq — EcoRecord (@EcoRecording) February 3, 2022

Videos

Atlanta

Previously

Planeta