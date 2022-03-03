home 2022, Cities, Headlines, Social Web City Nature Challenge 2022

City Nature Challenge 2022

Logo

Attention biodiversity and citizen science fans, please turn on your phones and take some photos on self-guided and community nature walks. City Nature Challenge returns around the globe in April and May. Get outside!

Hashtags: #CityNatureChallenge #RetoNaturaListaUrbano

Key Links
citynaturechallenge.org
covid19
events
faq
@citnatchallenge

The challenge takes place in two parts:
April 29 – May 2 Taking pictures of wild plants and animals
May 2 – May 8 Identifying what was found

Questions = Preguntas

  • For those keen on urban biodiversity, what are the recommended accounts to follow on Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube? = Para aquellos interesados en la biodiversidad urbana, ¿cuáles son las cuentas recomendadas para seguir en Flickr, Twitter y YouTube?
  • Who is reporting / blogging / tweeting about city parks and urban biodiversity? = ¿Quién está informando/blogueando/twitteando sobre los parques de la ciudad y la biodiversidad urbana?
  • What would city locals like other know about nature in their cities? = ¿Qué le gustaría a la gente local que otras personas supieran sobre la naturaleza en sus ciudades?
  • How is ‘City Nature Challenge’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages. = ¿Cómo se traduce ‘City Nature Challenge’ a otros idiomas? Puntos de bonificación para lenguas indígenas.

Apps: iNaturalist

  • Visit iNaturalist.org
  • Download the app from the AppStore or Google Play
  • Sign In
  • Start sharing your observations
  • Get feedback from actual scientists, experts, and other naturalists

Elsewhere on the Web
St. Louis, Missouri
Houston/Galveston
Birmingham and Black Country

Background
The City Nature Challenge was founded by @alisonkestrel and @lilamayhiggins and organized by the citizen science / community science teams from the California Academy of Sciences @CalAcademy and the Natural History Museum of L.A. County @NHMLA

Headlines
Atlanta

