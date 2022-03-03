City Nature Challenge 2022

Logo
Attention biodiversity and citizen science fans, please turn on your phones and take some photos on self-guided and community nature walks. City Nature Challenge returns around the globe in April and May. Get outside!
Hashtags: #CityNatureChallenge #RetoNaturaListaUrbano
The challenge takes place in two parts:
April 29 – May 2 Taking pictures of wild plants and animals
May 2 – May 8 Identifying what was found
Questions = Preguntas
- For those keen on urban biodiversity, what are the recommended accounts to follow on Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube? = Para aquellos interesados en la biodiversidad urbana, ¿cuáles son las cuentas recomendadas para seguir en Flickr, Twitter y YouTube?
- Who is reporting / blogging / tweeting about city parks and urban biodiversity? = ¿Quién está informando/blogueando/twitteando sobre los parques de la ciudad y la biodiversidad urbana?
- What would city locals like other know about nature in their cities? = ¿Qué le gustaría a la gente local que otras personas supieran sobre la naturaleza en sus ciudades?
- How is ‘City Nature Challenge’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages. = ¿Cómo se traduce ‘City Nature Challenge’ a otros idiomas? Puntos de bonificación para lenguas indígenas.
Apps: iNaturalist
- Visit iNaturalist.org
- Download the app from the AppStore or Google Play
- Sign In
- Start sharing your observations
- Get feedback from actual scientists, experts, and other naturalists
Background
The City Nature Challenge was founded by @alisonkestrel and @lilamayhiggins and organized by the citizen science / community science teams from the California Academy of Sciences @CalAcademy and the Natural History Museum of L.A. County @NHMLA
