City Parks Links

Photo: Ron Mader, Wetlands Park (Some rights reserved)
What would insiders like others to know about city parks? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Jan Gehl
Cities for People: A lecture by Jan Gehl
NRPA
NRPA’s National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in the Field on Parks and Recreation Management
When Parks Were Radical – The Atlantic
City parks gallery
World parks group
Urban Nature
Desire Paths
Barton springs
City Parks Essay (2009)
Fringe Travel
Henderson –
Austin –
Webinar Urban Park Developments and Innovations in Latin America
May 12, 1pm Eastern
Join colleagues from across Latin American for an exploration and visual tour of urban park innovations, creations, and initiatives across the region. As home to some of the globe’s fastest growing large cities nested across an incredibly diverse landscape and ecosystems (each with their own character and personality), there is perhaps no more interesting place on the globe today where architecture, culture, and urban shaping work is happening. This is your chance to hear and learn from leaders that are bringing diverse communities together on new public commons and their challenges regarding sustainability, security, and resilience.
Learning Objectives:
- Learn about the challenges urban parks face across Latin America
- Discover unique ways of park management and creative solutions based on the LATAM region
- Grasp strategies used by park organizations regarding security, sustainability, and resilience.
Participating Regional Innovators:
Vitoria Martín, Coordinadora De Contenido Y Educacion, ANPR México
Luis Romahn, President and Director, ANPR México
German Enríquez, Director, Parque Metropolitano de León
AP Diaz (Facilitator)
Parks People
Park People helps people activate the power of parks. Amis des parcs aide les gens à activer le pouvoir des parcs.
Mexico City
La reinvención del espacio público en la ciudad fragmentada (PDF)
¿Qué es un parque urbano?
Umbral de la ciudad (PDF)
La Paz, Bolivia: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g294072-d7724953-Reviews-Parque_Urbano_Central-La_Paz_La_Paz_Department.html
Bingo
