City Parks Links

Photo: Wetlands Park

What would insiders like others to know about city parks? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

World Urban Parks

wup.imiscloud.com

Calendar

Facebook

Neil-McCarthy

@WUParks

Upcoming Webinar Urban Park Developments and Innovations in Latin America

May 12, 1pm Eastern

https://iu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jTxdRacOTFKved3IVrAHXg

https://eppley.org/



Join colleagues from across Latin American for an exploration and visual tour of urban park innovations, creations, and initiatives across the region. As home to some of the globe’s fastest growing large cities nested across an incredibly diverse landscape and ecosystems (each with their own character and personality), there is perhaps no more interesting place on the globe today where architecture, culture, and urban shaping work is happening. This is your chance to hear and learn from leaders that are bringing diverse communities together on new public commons and their challenges regarding sustainability, security, and resilience.

Learning Objectives:

Learn about the challenges urban parks face across Latin America Discover unique ways of park management and creative solutions based on the LATAM region Grasp strategies used by park organizations regarding security, sustainability, and resilience.

Participating Regional Innovators:

Vitoria Martín, Coordinadora De Contenido Y Educacion, ANPR México

Luis Romahn, President and Director, ANPR México

German Enríquez, Director, Parque Metropolitano de León

AP Diaz (Facilitator)

Parks People

Park People helps people activate the power of parks. Amis des parcs aide les gens à activer le pouvoir des parcs.

parkpeople.ca

Facebook

Youtube

@Park_People

Mexico City

Uno de los problemas de dejarle a @SOBSECDMX los temas ambientales de la ciudad es la mala utilización de las palabras. En este caso, unos macetones NO generan parques, llamarlos así es desinformar sobre la importancia de los espacios verdes, afectando la sostenibiliad urbana. pic.twitter.com/39EJabjC9H — Luis Zambrano (@ZambranoAxolote) December 5, 2020



La reinvención del espacio público en la ciudad fragmentada (PDF)

Te invitamos a leer este libro en un #parque.

En este #DomingoLector te recomendamos: La reinvención del espacio público en la ciudad fragmentada.

Descárgalo gratuitamente: https://t.co/fvpxiFdnvv pic.twitter.com/Aand6JiVi4 — IISUNAM (@IISUNAM) November 3, 2019

NRPA

nrpa.org

Facebook

YouTube

@nrpa_news

NRPA’s National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in the Field on Parks and Recreation Management



Encourage your community to follow these social distancing guidelines when enjoying local parks and trails. #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/nkIPdiswEi



Image: infographic illustrating social distancing in parks pic.twitter.com/rZblfaLNCE — NRPA news (@NRPA_news) March 19, 2020

Headlines

When Parks Were Radical – The Atlantic

Flickr

City parks gallery

World parks group

Urban Nature

Desire Paths

Barton springs

Links

City Parks Essay (2009)

Fringe Travel

Elsewhere on the Web

cityparksalliance.org

http://www.bloombergview.com/articles/2014-08-20/smart-cities-build-parks

Henderson –

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks-and-recreation/home

Austin –

https://austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation

@austincityparks

parksify.com – @Parksify

Filing

¿Qué es un parque urbano?

Umbral de la ciudad (PDF)

La Paz, Bolivia: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g294072-d7724953-Reviews-Parque_Urbano_Central-La_Paz_La_Paz_Department.html

Buzzword Bingo

Arboretum – Cities – Education – Exercise – Health – Nature – Parks – Recreation – Signage – Trees – Urban – Wayfinding

Wikipedia

Parque urbano

Older Features

Awards

Spotlight: Las Vegas

Spotlight: Mexico

Features

Planeta.com