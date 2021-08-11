home Cities, Parks City Parks Links

Photo: Wetlands Park

What would insiders like others to know about city parks? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Upcoming Webinar Urban Park Developments and Innovations in Latin America
May 12, 1pm Eastern
https://iu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jTxdRacOTFKved3IVrAHXg
https://eppley.org/

Join colleagues from across Latin American for an exploration and visual tour of urban park innovations, creations, and initiatives across the region. As home to some of the globe’s fastest growing large cities nested across an incredibly diverse landscape and ecosystems (each with their own character and personality), there is perhaps no more interesting place on the globe today where architecture, culture, and urban shaping work is happening. This is your chance to hear and learn from leaders that are bringing diverse communities together on new public commons and their challenges regarding sustainability, security, and resilience.

Learning Objectives:

  1. Learn about the challenges urban parks face across Latin America
  2. Discover unique ways of park management and creative solutions based on the LATAM region
  3. Grasp strategies used by park organizations regarding security, sustainability, and resilience.

Participating Regional Innovators:
Vitoria Martín, Coordinadora De Contenido Y Educacion, ANPR México
Luis Romahn, President and Director, ANPR México
German Enríquez, Director, Parque Metropolitano de León
AP Diaz (Facilitator)

Mexico City


La reinvención del espacio público en la ciudad fragmentada (PDF)

NRPA’s National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in the Field on Parks and Recreation Management

Headlines
When Parks Were Radical – The Atlantic

Spotlight: Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders
Wetlands Park in Las Vegas
Cornerstone Park (Henderson, Nevada)

Spotlight: Mexico

Exploring Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park
Mexico City’s Alameda Park
Mexico City Viveros
Xochimilco Gardens

Features

Dog Park

