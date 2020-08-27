home Cities, Parks City Parks

City Parks

By Ron Mader   Posted in Cities Parks
Posted on
Photo: Henderson, Bark in the Park

Planeta.com spotlights our favorite city parks around the world. Which are your favorites?

What we love: City parks are used for physical activity, competitive games and gentle strolls. City parks are safe havens for children in which to play and explore the natural world. Parks offer a respite from urban stress.

Questions

  • Which are your favorite city parks on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, YouTube?
  • What are the most interesting things city parks are doing this year?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about [insert name]’s parks?

Benefits

  • Place for physical exercise
  • Public health
  • Psychological well-being
  • Environmental education
  • Pollution absorption
  • Wildlife protection
  • Street noise buffering
  • Building community

Translating: What are your favorite city parks?
Spanish: ¿Cuáles son tus parques urbanos favoritos?
Welsh: Beth yw eich hoff barciau dinesig?

What are your favorite city parks? = ¿Cuáles son tus parques urbanos favoritos? #RoofDog

Awards

World Urban Parks Awards 2019

Spotlight: Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders
Wetlands Park in Las Vegas
Cornerstone Park (Henderson, Nevada)

Spotlight: Mexico

Exploring Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park
Mexico City’s Alameda Park
Mexico City Viveros
Xochimilco Gardens

Features

Dog Park

Planeta.com

City Parks Links
Cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.