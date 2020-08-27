Planeta.com spotlights our favorite city parks around the world. Which are your favorites?

What we love: City parks are used for physical activity, competitive games and gentle strolls. City parks are safe havens for children in which to play and explore the natural world. Parks offer a respite from urban stress.

Questions

Which are your favorite city parks on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, YouTube?

What are the most interesting things city parks are doing this year?

What would locals like visitors to know about [insert name]’s parks?

Benefits

Place for physical exercise

Public health

Psychological well-being

Environmental education

Pollution absorption

Wildlife protection

Street noise buffering

Building community

Translating: What are your favorite city parks?

Spanish: ¿Cuáles son tus parques urbanos favoritos?

Welsh: Beth yw eich hoff barciau dinesig?

Awards

Spotlight: Las Vegas

Spotlight: Mexico

Features

Planeta.com