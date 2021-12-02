Photo: Ron Mader, Mural (some rights reserved)

December 7 is International Civil Aviation Day (A/RES/51/33)

Key Links

un.org: The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network. The Council has decided that from now until 2023, the theme will be: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

Embedded Tweets

On today's Civil #Aviation Day, we renew our appeal for governments to harness the power of aviation to connect people together and drive global growth.



With millions of livelihoods at risk, the aviation sector needs urgent actions to emerge more sustainable and stronger. pic.twitter.com/exrqRVKfj0 — World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) December 7, 2020

"Aviation is an important engine of our world, and will play a critical role in lifting the world to recovery from #COVID19."



— @antonioguterres on Monday's Civil Aviation Day. https://t.co/ZD1v0zytI3 #FlyDay pic.twitter.com/2y0flpvo81 — United Nations (@UN) December 7, 2020

On this International Civil #Aviation Day, we'd like to share a Report on the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum where industry leader reiterated that long-term climate action should be a priority in the coming years: https://t.co/4nJE1XDaEp.#Aviation #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/LgMGJdvleL — SUNx Malta (@sunxprogram) December 7, 2020

Wikipedia

International Civil Aviation Day

National Aviation Day

Planeta