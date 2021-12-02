home Transportation Civil Aviation Day

Civil Aviation Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Transportation
Photo: Ron Mader, Mural (some rights reserved)

December 7 is International Civil Aviation Day (A/RES/51/33)

Key Links

un.org: The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network. The Council has decided that from now until 2023, the theme will be: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

Wikipedia
International Civil Aviation Day
National Aviation Day

