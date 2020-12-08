Photo: Mural
December 7 is International Civil Aviation Day (A/RES/51/33)
Key Links
un.org: The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network. The Council has decided that from now until 2023, the theme will be: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
International_Civil_Aviation_Day
National_Aviation_Day
Planeta