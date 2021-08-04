Obsolete Objects

Opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021.

“Obsolete Objects” will be on display from August 6 through January 10, 2022, and will feature antiquated items such as a payphone, washboards, hand tools, cleaning, and cooking appliances from the Clark County Museums extensive collection.

The public is invited to attend a free opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 6. Light refreshments will be provided by the Clark County Museum Guild. Exhibit tours will be conducted by Exhibit Curator Malcolm Vuksich (@mmvuk1).

The inventor of the Geodesic Dome, Richard Buckminster Fuller, once said, “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.” “Obsolete Objects” displays over 150 items that have gone obsolete due to either the creation of new models or materials.

“We all have memories of using items that have become obsolete, whether it is how we listen to music or how we cooked meals,” said Clark County Museum Acting Administrator Amber Colbert. “This exhibit will give the different generations an opportunity to connect over items or materials we no longer use and explore how they worked and why they were replaced”.

Open daily, Clark County Museum – one of our Vegas and Henderson faves, a place for locals to take (or recommend to) visiting friends and family. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

