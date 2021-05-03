Open daily, Clark County Museum – one of our Vegas and Henderson faves, a place for locals to take (or recommend to) visiting friends and family. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Current Exhibit: Lines Across the Land – Historic Maps of Southern Nevada Exhibit

Exhibit runs through January 15, 2021

This exhibit displays historic and contemporary maps selected from the Museum collections to look at southern Nevada, its connections in physical space, and its sense of place and shared community. The exhibit features the map that put Las Vegas on the map, John C. Fremont and Charles Preuss 1865 Map of an Exploring Expedition to the Rocky Mountains. The exhibit looks at Nevada’s changing boundaries over time, from territory to state, through a migrating eastern boundary line and the addition of its southern tip, the creation of Clark County and the growth in southern Nevada’s communities over time and space. The exhibit will touch on how maps are designed and used to communicate information, and how the scale of a map determines what information is included and what is left out.

Wednesdays, noon Pacific, from Heritage Street in Henderson, Nevada. See some history of Las Vegas and southern Nevada with questions and answers!

Background

Normally … open daily 9am-430pm. CLOSED Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

General Admission: adults $2.00, seniors and children $1.

Group Tours, please call for reservations and special rates. Museum memberships are also available.

The facility covers 30 acres and includes exhibit halls, historic buildings, gazebo, a Union Pacific steam engine and railroad station, a nature trail and wikiup.

Highly recommended as a visit to and from Boulder City and for those exploring Boulder Highway, Hoover Dam and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

History

The Southern Nevada Museum opened in 1968 thanks to a collection of Indigenous Southwestern artifacts collected by Anna Roberts Parks, Las Vegas’ first female mortician (interesting story in the Review Journal). It was renamed the Clark County Museum.

Attractions

Exhibit Hall – The Anna Robert Parks Exhibit Hall takes the museum visitors through a historical journey from the Ice Age to Age of Entertainment. The timeline chronicles the history and culture of the ancient Pueblo and more recent Paiute, the first Anglo pioneers and their daily lives, early town-sites and land auction camps, mining technology and the gaming and entertainment heritage of Las Vegas.

Gypsum!

Babcock & Wilcox House Built with Creation of Boulder City



Heritage Street



Happy birthday

The museum celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

