Climate 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021 Climate Change
Photo: Scenic View in Arizona

Headlines and features related to climate in 2021

January
The US will rejoin the Paris climate agreement, but that was the easy part – The Verge
Underestimating the Challenges of Avoiding a Ghastly Future – Frontiers

April
U.S. and China agree to take joint climate action
White House removes Trump-appointed scientist from overseeing climate report
How climate became the centerpiece of Biden’s economic agenda

Leaders Summit on Climate

May

White House launches sweeping climate risk initiative

Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful

June

Solutions for the emerging climate disaster – In the inaugural Frank Talbot address, Tim Flannery describes the solutions available to address our changing climate, a disaster underway now in slow motion.

Revealed: ExxonMobil’s lobbying war on climate change legislation

July
One of Canada’s top climate officials is trying to save the planet — by leaving government
After catastrophic floods, Merkel pledges focus on ‘climate protection’

August

September

October

Efforts continue to make climate change a financial regulatory priority

November
‘The whole place feels wrong’: voices from across America on what the climate crisis stole – Guardian @olliemilman
Biden apologizes at climate summit for Trump’s Paris accord withdrawal
Climate shuffles superpowers
What moves the climate communications needle

Climate COP 26

