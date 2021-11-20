Climate 2021

Photo: Scenic View in Arizona
Headlines and features related to climate in 2021
January
The US will rejoin the Paris climate agreement, but that was the easy part – The Verge
Underestimating the Challenges of Avoiding a Ghastly Future – Frontiers
April
U.S. and China agree to take joint climate action
White House removes Trump-appointed scientist from overseeing climate report
How climate became the centerpiece of Biden’s economic agenda
May
White House launches sweeping climate risk initiative
June
Solutions for the emerging climate disaster – In the inaugural Frank Talbot address, Tim Flannery describes the solutions available to address our changing climate, a disaster underway now in slow motion.
Revealed: ExxonMobil’s lobbying war on climate change legislation
July
One of Canada’s top climate officials is trying to save the planet — by leaving government
After catastrophic floods, Merkel pledges focus on ‘climate protection’
August
September
October
Efforts continue to make climate change a financial regulatory priority
November
‘The whole place feels wrong’: voices from across America on what the climate crisis stole – Guardian @olliemilman
Biden apologizes at climate summit for Trump’s Paris accord withdrawal
Climate shuffles superpowers
What moves the climate communications needle
