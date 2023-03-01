Climate 2023

Curating an admittedly incomplete chronicle of some of 2023’s headlines, features, and events related to a better understanding of local and global changes to climate. We are looking forward to Open Access Week as an opportunity to collaborate and create using open as a means for approaching complex issues including climate justice.

Headlines

Will the world ever see another IPCC-style body? – Nature

Revealed: Exxon made ‘breathtakingly’ accurate climate predictions in 1970s and 80s

‘If you win the popular imagination, you change the game’: why we need new stories on climate

External Reviews

A Critical Assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has become a hugely influential institution. It is the authoritative voice on the science on climate change, and an exemplar of an intergovernmental science–policy interface. This book introduces the IPCC as an institution, covering its origins, history, processes, participants, products and influence. Discussing its internal workings and operating principles, it shows how IPCC assessments are produced and how consensus is reached between scientific and policy experts from different institutions, countries and social groups. A variety of practices and discourses – epistemic, diplomatic, procedural, communicative – that make the institution function are critically assessed, allowing the reader to learn from its successes and failures. This volume is the go-to reference for researchers studying or active within the IPCC, as well as invaluable for students concerned with global environmental problems and climate governance. This title is also available as Open Access via Cambridge Core.

