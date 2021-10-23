Artwork

Having been delayed a year due to the COVID19 Coronavirus, the UN’s Climate COP 26 takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, October 31-November 12. Hashtags: #COP26 #TimeForAction

This event profile page features key links, headlines, analysis, videos, and embedded tweets. As with Planeta.com coverage of other events, we review substance and the format, asking how the event might best engage locals and remote participants, before, during, and afterwards. Bonus points for livestreaming and collaborative notetaking.

All events can be more engaging. Notes and suggestions are welcome as we approach this meeting.

Key Links

unfccc.int

ukcop26.org – @COP26

Programme

Livestreaming

Questions

What sessions will have livestreaming and recorded video?

Do on-demand videos have shownotes, transcripts, and ways to interact?

Are there collaborative Google Docs or wikis?

Who is writing and tweeting from the event?

Are there tips for remote participants who wish to be engaged?

How will this year’s Climate COP be different than earlier events?

What would locals like visitors to know about Glasgow?

Embedded Tweets

Today we have launched the two-week programme for #COP26 in Glasgow



It sets out each day's themes, including on finance, adaptation and nature



See the whole programme here: https://t.co/8c1M2bJXJ2 pic.twitter.com/C1yhtgZSdp — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) July 7, 2021

"Today, the virtual #SB2021 session started.



As I've said to delegates today: The next three weeks will be crucial to achieve success at #COP26 in November. We must show up in Glasgow with decisions ready to be taken." pic.twitter.com/OgKT7LY4VB — Patricia Espinosa C. (@PEspinosaC) May 31, 2021

The US has officially rejoined the #ParisAgreement 🇺🇸 🌍



Tackling climate change is a shared endeavour. And the clock is ticking ever closer to the point of no return.



At #COP26, the world will come #TogetherForOurPlanet and commit to urgent #ClimateAction. pic.twitter.com/1gQuGueNWh — COP26 (@COP26) February 19, 2021

With 9 months to go until @UN Climate Conference #COP26 in Glasgow & the disruption of the #COVID19 pandemic continuing, @antonioguterres underlined the UN’s commitment to ensuring preparatory negotiations will take place virtually. https://t.co/E5B9d8ZJY5 #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/dX9szsk5cu — Global Goals (@GlobalGoalsUN) February 8, 2021

#COP26 has been postponed due to #COVID19.



This decision has been taken jointly by the COP Bureau of the @UNFCCC with the UK and partners Italy.



Tackling climate change remains a key priority for the UK and the international community.https://t.co/480CKVV3E1 pic.twitter.com/ugTAXt9iVT — COP26 (@COP26) April 1, 2020

🌎 💚 🇬🇧 🗓️



Today marks 1⃣ year to go until #COP26!



Over the next year, we all must come #TogetherForOurPlanet and safeguard our environment for future generations.



Action cannot wait.#COP26Ambition pic.twitter.com/wzocdXjTLY — COP26 (@COP26) November 1, 2020

Headlines

COP26: Does a climate summit need 25,000 people? And more questions – BBC

The global elites are headed to Scotland. Call it climate FOMO. – Politico

Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks

Travel industry accelerates action on sustainability – will consumers follow? @phocuswire

Making the most of COP26 – Why Green Economy

Background

The UK will be assuming the COP26 Presidency, in partnership with Italy. The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, with Italy hosting a number of key preparatory events such as a Youth Event and the Pre-COP Summit, which will be held in Milan from 28 September – 2 October 2020.

The climate talks will be the biggest international summit the UK has ever hosted; bringing together over 30,000 delegates including heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree coordinated action to tackle climate change.

Glasgow Declaration

#GlasgowDeclaration

It's now out in the open. Travel and tourism will unite for the first time around the need for accelerated climate action at the upcoming COP26 through the #GlasgowDeclaration https://t.co/d3LWRpmbjn — Jeremy Sampson #futureoftourism (@jeremy_sampson) June 29, 2021

