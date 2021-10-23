home 2021, Climate Change, Events Climate COP 26

Climate COP 26

Having been delayed a year due to the COVID19 Coronavirus, the UN’s Climate COP 26 takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, October 31-November 12. Hashtags: #COP26 #TimeForAction

This event profile page features key links, headlines, analysis, videos, and embedded tweets. As with Planeta.com coverage of other events, we review substance and the format, asking how the event might best engage locals and remote participants, before, during, and afterwards. Bonus points for livestreaming and collaborative notetaking.

All events can be more engaging. Notes and suggestions are welcome as we approach this meeting.

Key Links
unfccc.int
ukcop26.org@COP26
Programme

Livestreaming
Questions

  • What sessions will have livestreaming and recorded video?
  • Do on-demand videos have shownotes, transcripts, and ways to interact?
  • Are there collaborative Google Docs or wikis?
  • Who is writing and tweeting from the event?
  • Are there tips for remote participants who wish to be engaged?
  • How will this year’s Climate COP be different than earlier events?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Glasgow?

Embedded Tweets

Headlines
COP26: Does a climate summit need 25,000 people? And more questions – BBC
The global elites are headed to Scotland. Call it climate FOMO. – Politico
Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks
Travel industry accelerates action on sustainability – will consumers follow? @phocuswire
Making the most of COP26 – Why Green Economy

Elsewhere on the Web
SEJournal’s TipSheet, “Getting Glasgow — Covering the Climate Conference From Afar”
@AlokSharma_RDG

Twitter Moment
twitter.com/i/events/1451606703657545736

Background
The UK will be assuming the COP26 Presidency, in partnership with Italy. The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, with Italy hosting a number of key preparatory events such as a Youth Event and the Pre-COP Summit, which will be held in Milan from 28 September – 2 October 2020.

The climate talks will be the biggest international summit the UK has ever hosted; bringing together over 30,000 delegates including heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree coordinated action to tackle climate change.

Glasgow Declaration
#GlasgowDeclaration

Previously

Climate COP 25
Climate COP23
Climate COP 21
Paris Agreement

Features

Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful

Planeta.com

Climate COP
Changing Climate
Glasgow
Carbon Neutral
Carbon Offsetting
Decarbonizing
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

