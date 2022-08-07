Climate COP27

Logo
The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November 2022. Hashtag: #COP27
Key Links
unfccc.int
@cop27_egypt
Questions = Preguntas
- What sessions will have livestreaming and recorded video? = ¿Qué sesiones tendrán transmisión en vivo y video grabado?
- Do on-demand videos have shownotes, transcripts, and ways to interact? = ¿Los videos a pedido tienen notas mostradas, transcripciones y formas de interactuar?
- Are there collaborative Google Docs or wikis? = ¿Hay wikis o documentos de Google colaborativos?
- Who is reporting and tweeting from the event? = ¿Quién informa y twittea desde el evento?
- Are there tips for remote participants who wish to be engaged? = ¿Hay sugerencias para los participantes lejanos que deseen participar?
- How will this year’s Climate COP be different than previous events? = ¿En qué se diferenciará la COP climática de este año de los eventos anteriores?
- What would locals like others know about Egypt? = ¿Qué sabría la gente local como los demás sobre Egipto?
Videos
Planeta.com