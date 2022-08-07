home 2022, Climate Change Climate COP27

Climate COP27

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2022 Climate Change
Posted on
Logo

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November 2022. Hashtag: #COP27

Key Links
unfccc.int
@cop27_egypt

Questions = Preguntas

  • What sessions will have livestreaming and recorded video? = ¿Qué sesiones tendrán transmisión en vivo y video grabado?
  • Do on-demand videos have shownotes, transcripts, and ways to interact? = ¿Los videos a pedido tienen notas mostradas, transcripciones y formas de interactuar?
  • Are there collaborative Google Docs or wikis? = ¿Hay wikis o documentos de Google colaborativos?
  • Who is reporting and tweeting from the event? = ¿Quién informa y twittea desde el evento?
  • Are there tips for remote participants who wish to be engaged? = ¿Hay sugerencias para los participantes lejanos que deseen participar?
  • How will this year’s Climate COP be different than previous events? = ¿En qué se diferenciará la COP climática de este año de los eventos anteriores?
  • What would locals like others know about Egypt? = ¿Qué sabría la gente local como los demás sobre Egipto?

Videos

Six Months to COP27

Planeta.com

Climate COP
Open Access Week
Changing Climate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.