Spotlight on the global Climate Heritage Network – climateheritage.org – a voluntary, mutual support network of arts, culture and heritage organisations committed to aiding their communities in tackling climate change and achieving the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

Background

Network members include:

Arts, culture and heritage units of government at all levels.

Indigenous Peoples’ governments, representative bodies and organisations.

Site management agencies.

NGOs and other organisations.

Universities and research organisations.

Design firms, artists and other businesses.

The Network was conceived in 2018 at the Climate Heritage Mobilization at the 2018 Global Climate Action Summit and is being launched in October 2019 at the Climate Heritage Network Global Launch. Interested agencies, organizations and businsses can join by signing or endorsing the Climate Heritage Network MOU (Memorandum of Understanding). The MOU does not introduce new legal constraints on participants but does as signatories to demonstrate a clear commitment to support mobilization of the cultural heritage sector for climate action.

