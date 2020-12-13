Climate Links

Photo: Badlands National Park
Links related to climate and climate change presented in somewhat random fashion:
2020 Climate Ambition Summit
Headlines
Political battle lines emerge over Wall Street’s focus on climate
Was Global Warming Data ‘Faked’ to ‘Fit Climate Change Fictions’? – Snopes
Billionaires back Canadian company to build first ‘negative emissions’ plant – National Post
Climate change in Nevada can be stopped with our help
UN’s flagship green finance fund fights to regain credibility – Financial Times
How to rescue the global climate agenda – Financial Times
Human Behavior Might Be The Hardest Part Of Climate Change To Predict
Coral Grief – Nature.com
Trump’s biggest obstacle in pushing clean coal could be his own White House
Media reaction: Donald Trump’s climate and energy executive order
Half in US Are Now Concerned Global Warming Believers – Gallup
Climate Progress, With or Without Trump – NYT
Today’s Congressional Hearing on Climate Change Was a Colossal Train Wreck
Gutting NASA’s Earth Science Division Would Send Research Back to the Dark Ages
Vatican and U.S. church leaders urge Trump to reconsider environmental rollback
Trump team forfeits global leadership role on climate change – The Hill
These scientists want to create ‘red teams’ to challenge climate research. Congress is listening – Washington Post
‘Shell knew’: oil giant’s 1991 film warned of climate change danger
NASA Defiantly Releasing Climate Change Data Despite Trump Administration’s Anti-Science Agenda
Mapped: The climate change conversation on Twitter in 2016 – Carbonbrief – @carbonbrief
GDI Lecture Series: The Magic Number: 1.5°C or 2°C Limit on Warming? with Dr Saleemul Huq – @SaleemulHuq @GlobalDevInst
Why it’s time to radically overhaul UN climate summits – @SaleemulHuq
A Timeline of Earth’s Average Temperature – XKCD
Planes need to stop existing in a parallel universe when it comes to the climate fight
Canadian scientists are now allowed to speak out about their work — and the government policy that had restricted communications.
Timeline: How BECCS became climate change’s ‘saviour’ technology
The Carbon Brief Interview: Tim Flannery @CarbonBrief @LeoHickman
Industrial-era global ocean heat uptake doubles in recent decades
Study: Deep Ocean Waters Trapping Vast Store of Heat
Deep Adaptation: A Map for Navigating Climate Tragedy
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/vbwpdb/the-climate-change-paper-so-depressing-its-sending-people-to-therapy
Fight for Planet A
2018
New (2018)
Banking on Climate Change (PDF)
November 2017: National Climate Assessment (USA)
Spotlight: The Sun X Program
Headlines: Climate Encyclical
Quotes
I keep hearing climate change referred to as the elephant in the room. Well, it’s not actually the elephant in the room. It is the room. There is no other room.
– Andrew Denton, The Comedy of Climate Change (Minute 20:30)
WTM World Responsible Tourism Day Keynote Speech and Climate Change Debate
Leo Hickman talks to Stephen Sackur at WTM
Leo Hickman on the WTM Hotseat
Recommended Reading
Climate change – what you can do
Climate Change Deniers vs The Consensus – Information Is Beautiful
Recommended Listening
Warm Regards
The inconvenient scientists – A third of the CSIRO’s climate scientists have been sacked. It’s part of a radical change in direction at Australia’s premier science organisation.
Is there still hope on climate change? (RSA)
Tim Flannery: atmosphere of hope – Third way technologies, deliberative democracy, geo engineering, Paris – Tim Flannery explores and evaluates the possibilities for action on climate change.
Global warming: how policy can catch up to the science and solve the problem
After Copenhagen: Looking for real solutions
Climate change as an ethical issue
Lessons from East Anglia
Climate Change and the Psyche – All in the Mind
The challenge of climate change; the challenge for psychology – David Uzzell
The Politics of Climate Change
Anthony Giddens introduces a range of new concepts and proposals designed to address the most formidable challenge humanity faces this century.
Ignoring climate change – What’s the process that people go through in forming their own attitudes to climate change?
Questions
What is the impact of tourism on climate change and of climate change on tourism?
What are the ways to promote low carbon economies?
Carbon dioxide emissions are being absorbed by the oceans, making them more acidic. How long can corals survive?
How are parks around the world being used as a platform to educate the public on climate change?
Elsewhere on the Web
Covering Climate Now – @CoveringClimate
Climate Change Buzzword Bingo
Action – Agriculture – Adaptation – ADP – Ambition – Aviation – biodiversity – Binding – Capacity-Building – Carbon – Carbon Capture – Carbon Dioxide – Carbon Footprint – Carbon Tax – Change – City – Clean Power Plan – Climate – Climate Action – Climate Change – Climate Finance – Coal – Coasts – Collaboration – Communication – Compliance – Consent – Consensus – Convention – Copenhagen – COP21 – Decarbonization – Development – Disinformation – Drought – Emissions – Encyclical – Energy – Ethics – Extreme Weather – Finance – Flood – Footprint – Foreseeable Future – Forests – Fossil Fuels – Fossil Fuel Subsidy – Framework – Future Fit – Future Generations – Geoengineering – Geothermal – Glacier – Green Economy – Green Growth – Green Goal – Green Jobs – Greenhouse Gases – Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – Inaction – Innovation – International Framework – KP – Kyoto – LDC – Long Haul – Low Carbon – Methane – Mitigation – Mobilise – Momentum – Monitoring – National Reporting – Ocean – Ocean Acidification – Offsetting – Outcome – Paleoclimatology – Paris – Paris Outcome – Parks – Pledge – Power Plants – Protocol – Psychology – Rapidification – REDD – Reefs – Regulations – Renewable – Resilience – Risk – Road Map – Severe Weather – Soil – Solar – Smart – Sustainable Practices – Target – Tax – Technology Threat Multiplier – Transfer – Transparency – Trending Topics – Vision – Warming – Water
Carbon Footprint – the carbon dioxide emissions for which an individual or organization can be held responsible, as by their travel, fuel consumption, diet, energy requirements (Macquarie Dictionary)
Wikipedia
List of climate scientists
Planeta.com