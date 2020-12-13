Climate Links

Links related to climate and climate change presented in somewhat random fashion:

2020 Climate Ambition Summit

climateambitionsummit2020.org

on-demand

Fiji: "mainstreaming ocean action for climate resilience"

Headlines

Political battle lines emerge over Wall Street’s focus on climate

climate-worst-case-scenarios-clouds-scientists-global-heating

Was Global Warming Data ‘Faked’ to ‘Fit Climate Change Fictions’? – Snopes

Billionaires back Canadian company to build first ‘negative emissions’ plant – National Post

Climate change in Nevada can be stopped with our help

UN’s flagship green finance fund fights to regain credibility – Financial Times

How to rescue the global climate agenda – Financial Times

Human Behavior Might Be The Hardest Part Of Climate Change To Predict

https://slate.com/technology/2018/10/who-is-we-causing-climate-change.html

https://www.wired.com/story/the-dizzying-science-of-climate-change-gets-a-bit-clearer

https://news.vice.com/en_us/article/wjpgdm/scientists-can-now-quickly-link-extreme-weather-events-to-climate-change

https://www.ineteconomics.org/perspectives/blog/three-surprises-on-climate-change-from-economist-michael-grubb

http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-trump-climate-20171130-story.html

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/climate-science-isnt-being-silenced-everywhere-in-washington

http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2017/09/trump-wanted-to-kill-this-obama-rule-then-came-the-hurricanes

http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-gov-jerry-brown-to-call-for-a-2018-1499320118-htmlstory.html

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/climate-change-sceptics-satellite-data-correction-global-warming-140-per-cent-zeke-hausfather-a7816676.html

http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/06/01/trump-paris-climate-change-politics-215216

cabon-emissions-credits-paris-climate-agreement

our-climate-future-is-actually-our-climate-present.html

climate-sceptics-challenge-the-cause-of-coral-bleaching-on-reef

Coral Grief – Nature.com

Trump’s biggest obstacle in pushing clean coal could be his own White House

Media reaction: Donald Trump’s climate and energy executive order

Half in US Are Now Concerned Global Warming Believers – Gallup

Climate Progress, With or Without Trump – NYT

Today’s Congressional Hearing on Climate Change Was a Colossal Train Wreck

Gutting NASA’s Earth Science Division Would Send Research Back to the Dark Ages

Vatican and U.S. church leaders urge Trump to reconsider environmental rollback

Trump team forfeits global leadership role on climate change – The Hill

These scientists want to create ‘red teams’ to challenge climate research. Congress is listening – Washington Post

‘Shell knew’: oil giant’s 1991 film warned of climate change danger

NASA Defiantly Releasing Climate Change Data Despite Trump Administration’s Anti-Science Agenda

Mapped: The climate change conversation on Twitter in 2016 – Carbonbrief – @carbonbrief

energy-environment/navigating-climate-change-in-americas-heartland

https://www.wired.com/2017/01/rogue-scientists-race-save-climate-data-trump

http://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2016/12/28/dnr-purges-climate-change-on-web-page

http://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/2016/12/post-cartoonist-tough-on-trump

GDI Lecture Series: The Magic Number: 1.5°C or 2°C Limit on Warming? with Dr Saleemul Huq – @SaleemulHuq @GlobalDevInst

Why it’s time to radically overhaul UN climate summits – @SaleemulHuq

climate-change-political-views

A Timeline of Earth’s Average Temperature – XKCD

Planes need to stop existing in a parallel universe when it comes to the climate fight

the-inconvenient-scientists

http://carbon-pulse.com/19970

http://www.climatecentral.org/news/temperature-spiral-update-20399

http://www.climate-lab-book.ac.uk/2016/spiralling-global-temperatures

this-scientist-just-changed-how-we-think-about-climate-change-with-one-gif

dismay-nasa-appeals-to-csiro-not-to-cut-global-climate-efforts





Canadian scientists are now allowed to speak out about their work — and the government policy that had restricted communications.



Timeline: How BECCS became climate change’s ‘saviour’ technology

The Carbon Brief Interview: Tim Flannery @CarbonBrief @LeoHickman

Industrial-era global ocean heat uptake doubles in recent decades

Study: Deep Ocean Waters Trapping Vast Store of Heat

Deep Adaptation: A Map for Navigating Climate Tragedy

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/vbwpdb/the-climate-change-paper-so-depressing-its-sending-people-to-therapy

Fight for Planet A

http://www.abccommercial.com/contentsales/program/fight-planet-our-climate-challenge

https://www.girl.com.au/the-climate-challenge.htm

2018

New (2018)

Banking on Climate Change (PDF)

November 2017: National Climate Assessment (USA)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/11/03/trump-administration-releases-report-finds-no-convincing-alternative-explanation-for-climate-change

http://www.globalchange.gov/nca4

http://www.ucsusa.org/press/2017/national-climate-assessment-moves-through-scientific-process-diagnose-us-climate-change

http://blog.ucsusa.org/rachel-licker/what-is-the-national-climate-assessment-the-most-comprehensive-report-on-climate-change-in-the-u-s

National_Climate_Assessment

http://www.globalchange.gov/explore/national-climate-assessment



http://s3.amazonaws.com/nca2014/low/NCA3_Climate_Change_Impacts_in_the_United%20States_LowRes.pdf?download=1

http://ncanet.usgcrp.gov/

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8Nv2Ww9RLLgNGlZX2hmNERoMUE/view

https://science2017.globalchange.govhttps://science2017.globalchange.gov/downloads/CSSR2017_FullReport.pdf

Spotlight: The Sun X Program

http://www.thesunprogram.com

http://www.thesunprogram.com/file-library/95-comics

http://www.thesunprogram.com/images/Sun/Documents/comic/Santa’s_Green_Christmas.pdf

https://www.thesunprogram.com/articles/earth-day-pledge-to-protect-paris-climate-agreement





A very inspiring speech on the essential need for #ClimateAction by Hon. Julia Farrugia Portelli, Minister for Tourism & Consumer Protection #Malta to open the Town Hall event on Climate Friendly Travel

The Government of the Republic of #Malta has partnered with SunX to create Sunx Malta as the #Global Centre for #ClimateFriendlyTravel (CFT) Measured: Green : 2050 proof

Headlines: Climate Encyclical

http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2015/06/pope-francis-climate-change-encyclical

http://www.carbonbrief.org/blog/2015/06/in-depth-the-science-behind-the-papal-encyclical/

Papa Francesco, in esclusiva l’enciclica sull’ambiente ‘Laudato si’, mi’ Signore’

http://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/pope-francis-climate-scientist-the-german-adviser-who-primed-the-pontiff-20150618-ghps7q

http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jun/18/popes-climate-change-encyclical-calls-on-rich-nations-to-pay-social-debt

http://www.cruxnow.com/church/2015/06/18/if-laudato-si-is-an-earthquake-it-had-plenty-of-early-tremors

Quotes

I keep hearing climate change referred to as the elephant in the room. Well, it’s not actually the elephant in the room. It is the room. There is no other room.

– Andrew Denton, The Comedy of Climate Change (Minute 20:30)

WTM World Responsible Tourism Day Keynote Speech and Climate Change Debate

http://outbounding.org/articles/view/wtm-world-responsible-tourism-day-keynote-speech-the-ostrich-and-the-phoenix-and-climate-change-debate

Leo Hickman talks to Stephen Sackur at WTM

Download link (MPEG-4)

Leo Hickman on the WTM Hotseat

Recommended Reading

Climate change – what you can do

Climate Change Deniers vs The Consensus – Information Is Beautiful

Recommended Listening

Warm Regards

The inconvenient scientists – A third of the CSIRO’s climate scientists have been sacked. It’s part of a radical change in direction at Australia’s premier science organisation.

Is there still hope on climate change? (RSA)

Tim Flannery: atmosphere of hope – Third way technologies, deliberative democracy, geo engineering, Paris – Tim Flannery explores and evaluates the possibilities for action on climate change.

Global warming: how policy can catch up to the science and solve the problem

After Copenhagen: Looking for real solutions

Climate change as an ethical issue

Lessons from East Anglia

Climate Change and the Psyche – All in the Mind

The challenge of climate change; the challenge for psychology – David Uzzell

The Politics of Climate Change

Anthony Giddens introduces a range of new concepts and proposals designed to address the most formidable challenge humanity faces this century.

Ignoring climate change – What’s the process that people go through in forming their own attitudes to climate change?

Questions

What is the impact of tourism on climate change and of climate change on tourism?

What are the ways to promote low carbon economies?

Carbon dioxide emissions are being absorbed by the oceans, making them more acidic. How long can corals survive?

How are parks around the world being used as a platform to educate the public on climate change?

Klima Font (for climate change education)

klima.io

Elsewhere on the Web

Covering Climate Now

http://citizensclimatenetwork.org

http://www.skepticalscience.com

http://novaramedia.com/focus/climate-justice

aboutclimatechange.com

Climate Change Buzzword Bingo

Action – Agriculture – Adaptation – ADP – Ambition – Aviation – biodiversity – Binding – Capacity-Building – Carbon – Carbon Capture – Carbon Dioxide – Carbon Footprint – Carbon Tax – Change – City – Clean Power Plan – Climate – Climate Action – Climate Change – Climate Finance – Coal – Coasts – Collaboration – Communication – Compliance – Consent – Consensus – Convention – Copenhagen – COP21 – Decarbonization – Development – Disinformation – Drought – Emissions – Encyclical – Energy – Ethics – Extreme Weather – Finance – Flood – Footprint – Foreseeable Future – Forests – Fossil Fuels – Fossil Fuel Subsidy – Framework – Future Fit – Future Generations – Geoengineering – Geothermal – Glacier – Green Economy – Green Growth – Green Goal – Green Jobs – Greenhouse Gases – Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – Inaction – Innovation – International Framework – KP – Kyoto – LDC – Long Haul – Low Carbon – Methane – Mitigation – Mobilise – Momentum – Monitoring – National Reporting – Ocean – Ocean Acidification – Offsetting – Outcome – Paleoclimatology – Paris – Paris Outcome – Parks – Pledge – Power Plants – Protocol – Psychology – Rapidification – REDD – Reefs – Regulations – Renewable – Resilience – Risk – Road Map – Severe Weather – Soil – Solar – Smart – Sustainable Practices – Target – Tax – Technology Threat Multiplier – Transfer – Transparency – Trending Topics – Vision – Warming – Water

Carbon Footprint – the carbon dioxide emissions for which an individual or organization can be held responsible, as by their travel, fuel consumption, diet, energy requirements (Macquarie Dictionary)

Wikipedia

List of climate scientists

Planeta.com