home Food, Travel Coffee Tourism

Coffee Tourism

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Food Travel
Posted on
Photo: Oaxaca Finca Hamburgo

Coffee Tourism =

Questions

  • What are examples of successful coffee tourism?
  • Do local coffee growers/producers use the social web to show the process of making coffee?

Uganda Symposium
Wish we were there! Coffee tourism symposium in Uganda. Let us know if there recorded videos or presentations are online
https://twitter.com/Tourismuganda/status/1069837801598795776
https://twitter.com/Tourismuganda/status/1070672169833783296
https://twitter.com/Ugandahotel/status/1070614103549468673
https://twitter.com/AthmanMuhammed1/status/1070369198579245056
https://twitter.com/Tourismuganda/status/1070579460645289984
https://twitter.com/Tourismuganda/status/1070632963396775943
https://twitter.com/GonaJudy/status/1070593532723953664

Planeta.com

Agritourism
Tourism Definitions
Coffee
Coffee Links
Culinary Tourism
Responsible Travel Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.