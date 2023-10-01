Photo: Ron Mader, Ayöök Cup (Some rights reserved)
Coffee = Beverage made from the roasted and ground seeds – coffee beans – of a tropical shrub // Bebida elaborada a partir de semillas tostadas y molidas (granos de café) de un arbusto tropical.
Headlines
Coffee, the healthy indulgence
October 1 is International Coffee Day
In March 2014, the Member States of the ICO (International Coffee Organization) agreed to organise International Coffee Day on 1 October to create a single day of celebration for coffee lovers around the world.
internationalcoffeeday.org
ico.org
Facebook
International Coffee Day
Translating: International Coffee Day
Spanish: Día Internacional del Café
Swedish: Internationella kaffedagen
Features
Planeta.com