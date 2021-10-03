home Sports College Football

Photo: Mgoblog, Wisconsin-Michigan

College Football – 2020 games were disrupted by the COVID19 Pandemic.

2020 Headlines
From ‘Roll Tide’ to ‘Gator Bait’, college football reckons with its problematic traditions
Wisconsin cancels football game vs. Nebraska after outbreak of COVID-19 cases – ESPN
vanityfair.com/culture/2020/08/college-football-unpaid-stars-with-no-power
College football on the brink: Push to play undercut by virus outbreaks

Elsewhere
saturdaytradition.com
saturdaydownsouth.com

College Football at 150
https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/25663448/college-football-150-espn-schedule
https://www.espn.com/college-football/college-football-150
https://espnpressroom.com/us/press-releases/2019/09/espn-college-football-150-furthers-original-content-push-launches-weekly-programming-themes-premieres-the-american-game-and-the-greatest-docuseries/

Features
college-fight-song-lyrics
Fivethirtyeight Tagged

2019-2020 Bowl Games
https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2019/07/10/college-football-bowl-schedule-2019-20-season/1222088001/
https://www.tvguide.com/news/2019-college-football-playoff-bowl-games-schedule

The Most Absurd College Football Bowls, Ranked (Using Math!)

Misc Notes

50-year head start on the NFL

Atlanta
College Football Hall of Fame

Photos
Michigan vs Indiana

Bingo
Wikipedia
Rutgers Scarlet Knights football
Red Grange
Bedlam Series
Fiesta Bowl
Iron Bowl
Orange Bowl

