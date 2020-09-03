home 2020, Mexico CONANP awards ‘Reconocimiento a la Conservación de la Naturaleza 2020’

CONANP invites the participation in the Recognition for the Conservation of Nature 2020, a contest that seeks to recognize the effort of civil society to preserve and restore ecological balance, protect the environment in the Natural Protected Areas of federal jurisdiction, as well as the Areas Voluntarily Destined for Conservation (ADVC). Hashtag: #ConservarParaVivir

CONANP invite a participar en el Reconocimiento a la Conservación de la Naturaleza 2020, un certamen que busca reconocer el esfuerzo de la sociedad civil para preservar y restaurar el equilibrio ecológico, proteger el medio ambiente en las #ÁreasNaturalesProtegidas de competencia federal, así como las Áreas Voluntariamente Destinadas a la Conservación (ADVC). #ConservarParaVivir

