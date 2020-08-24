Conservation Week in New Zealand 2020

He tironhanga hou ki te taiao = See nature through new eyes. Kind of sad to learn about Conservation Week in New Zealand just as it is ending. Curating the highlights here:

https://www.doc.govt.nz/news/events/conservation-week/support-conservation-week/

• Are there livestreaming videos?

• What would locals like visitors to know?

• What are the dates of Conservation Week 2021?

Official Spin: “Conservation Week 2020 encourages everyone to see nature through new eyes. As we work together to defeat COVID-19, many of us are looking at life and our world differently. We’re inviting you to enjoy a fresh perspective on nature and boost your wellbeing by immersing yourself virtually or in local spaces if you can Engage online, via activities or events, or by exploring your own backyard. Slow down to embrace what’s always been there; look, listen, breathe and feel.

That's all the #ConservationWeek #EverydaySpoon that I have so for today here is a one that a very kind listener sent to me from Minnesota, showing their state bird, the loon! I know nothing about loons other than I guess their a bit loonie?! pic.twitter.com/O5ixoIUHsM — History of Aotearoa New Zealand Podcast (@HistoryAotearoa) August 22, 2020

The Mental Health Foundation is supporting Conservation Week by encouraging New Zealanders to spend time in nature.



Take time in nature for your wellbeing, and if you can, give a little back to nature. Papatūānuku’s wellbeing is our wellbeing.



Read more: https://t.co/FDx6zQmueC pic.twitter.com/mKPTwPOKqd — Department of Conservation (@docgovtnz) August 20, 2020

"Ki ahau nei, kei tātau katoa tēnei hono ki te Taiao. Ko tātau tēnā."



"I think everyone has their connection to the natural world and to the bush. It's part of all of us." – Rob, Kaitakawaenga



Meet Rob and see why he's in it for good/whai painga roa: https://t.co/pZOLf3Ar0l pic.twitter.com/TfM3gHvsn0 — Department of Conservation (@docgovtnz) September 10, 2019

New Zealand Forest at Night Ambience

Spend an evening in the New Zealand bush – pop your headphones in, breathe deeply, and immerse yourself in another virtual experience with this New Zealand forest at night ambience. This audio track takes you from dusk to dawn, beginning with New Zealand’s dusk chorus and journeying through the sounds of our native bush at night as our nocturnal critters come to life. The sounds you hear have been collected over 80 year period, all over New Zealand, by DOC employees and sound designer, Daniel Fraser.

Date: 29 July 2020

Conservation Week 2020 is a key annual initiative by DOC, and this year it runs from 15 – 23 August. For 2020, the emphasis is on the well-being benefits of spending time in nature and seeing ‘nature through new eyes’.

DOC Community Ranger Teresa McCauley said after the COVID-19 lockdown, many of us look at life and our world with different perspectives.

“Take time to explore your relationship with nature and enjoy its benefits – Our wellbeing is directly linked to and affected by that of Papatūānuku. Immerse yourself in nature this Conservation Week and embrace what’s always been there; we have some amazing green spaces in the Eastern Bay, explore your local backyard”.

Teresa says places such as White Pine Bush and Marawaiwai reserves are easy to get to and are perfect for slowing down to see nature up close and in detail.

Spending time in nature is often referred to as “good for the soul”. This year’s Conservation Week is a chance for people to breathe in the air of the sea, take in the views of natural landscapes, and feel the crunch of the forest floor below our feet – all of which will benefit our well-being.

Some events in Eastern Bay of Plenty for Conservation Week to keep an eye on:

Planting Day – Matatā Lagoon

Date: Saturday August 15

Time: 9.30 am – 12 pm

Location: Matatā Wildlife Refuge – Matatā Lagoon Loop Track

What to bring: Spade (if you have one), boots, sun protection, jacket, drink, morning tea.

Water will be available and a sausage sizzle will be provided after the planting.

Kiwi Aversion Training for Dogs

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Location: Awatapu Lagoon Whakatane

Bookings are essential due to limited training spots. To book please contact Donna:

Kawerau Trap Building Workshop

Date: Wednesday 19 August

Time: 1 – 3.30 pm

Location: Kawerau Library

Head down to the Kawerau Library to learn more about the predators that threaten our unique taonga in Aotearoa. Build your own rat trap box to put out in your backyard, learn how to use the TrapNZ app to record your catches.

Tumurau Wetland Story

Date: Saturday 22 August

Times: 9 am, 10 am, 11 am

Duration: 45 minutes

Location: Tumurau Wetland, Braemar Road

Join Bill Clark, the kaitiaki of Tumurau on a guided kayak tour around the wetland. See how many wetland bird species you can find. Although there is no age restriction please be mindful that we will be operating kayaks supplied by Bill Clark. Booking is essential as seats are limited.

Zoom in on nature – Photo Competition

Dates: 15 – 23 August

Prizes: Prizes awarded in four categories – Flora, Fauna, Landscape and Youth (5-13yrs).

