Also see: one-off

Translating: What is the value of continuity?

Spanish: ¿Cuál es el valor de la continuidad?

German: Welchen Wert hat Kontinuität?

Headlines

The myth of continuity – @thisisaaronland

Quotes

If something is important, it is worth repeating.

– Conversation

No great thing is created suddenly.

– Epictetus

Why don’t we try to seek something more, something deeper and more profound than mere outrage? Let’s stay with an issue, after the fire has passed through it, and work for real change.

– Brigid Delaney, The song of the year urged us to let it flow. Instead, we pushed back @BrigidWD

Essay

One of the biggest challenges is keeping information and communication flowing. After a meeting or a conference, are there ways for participants to engage and pay attention. There may be a call for advocacy or action, but without follow through, these calls are symbolic and empty gestures.

Lack of continuity = massive fail

Embedded Tweets

