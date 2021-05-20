Logo

The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) – cbd.int – is a Convention under the UN system, one of the three Río Conventions, which aims its work to preserve biodiversity and ensure its sustainable use. The CBD is governed by the Conference of the Parties (member countries), who have the power to make decisions under this UN body.

The Convention on Biological Diversity is one of the three ‘Rio Conventions’, emerging from the UN Conference on Environment and Development, also known as the Earth Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. It came into force at the end of 1993, with the following objectives: “The conservation of biological diversity, the sustainable use of its components and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilization of genetic resources, including by appropriate access to genetic resources and by appropriate transfer of relevant technologies, taking into account all rights over those resources and to technologies, and by appropriate funding.” There are currently 194 Parties to the Convention (193 countries and the European Union).

