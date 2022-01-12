Photo: Newsoresund, cruise (Some rights reserved)
Copenhagen is the capital and most populous city of Denmark.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/dB3Ss7csyWDLmeLq7
Recommended Listening
Lost and Found: Copenhagen – Discover the joys of Smørrebrød, rail against the Noma-inspired culinary trend of muscle reduction, indulge in a hygge polemic and visit and expressionist church.
Tourism Portals
visitcopenhagen.com
copenhagen.com
http://localhood.wonderfulcopenhagen.dk
https://destinationthink.com/copenhagen-end-of-tourism-4-year-destination-strategy
Parks
visitcopenhagen.com
Climate Change
Copenhagen Climate Council
Bikes
Copenhagenize
Copenhagen Cycle Chic
Metro
intl.m.dk
Museums
Copenhagen City Museum
Elsewhere on the Web
wonderfulcopenhagen.dk
visitcopenhagen.com
denmark.dk/en – green-living
Stray Observations
Walking on the wall / bulwalk
Tivoli Garden refurbished from the old wall and moat.
Now more than 850 years old
Wikipedia
