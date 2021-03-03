Poster: @BioDivLibrary, Coral
Coral = a hard stony substance secreted by certain marine coelenterates as an external skeleton, typically forming large reefs in warm seas
Spotlight Topic
Planeta.com celebrates coral reefs around the world and the people who do their best to protect them.
We are curious: what are the financial values for reef tourism? What are examples of practical responsible travel?
Translating Coral
German: Koralle
Hawaiian: Puna
Headlines
As many corals growing in the Pacific as trees in the Amazon, new study finds – Guardian
There’s insufficient evidence your sunscreen harms coral reefs – Terry Hughes / The Conversation – @ProfTerryHughes
