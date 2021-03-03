home Biodiversity, Nature Coral

Coral

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Biodiversity Nature
Posted on
Poster: @BioDivLibrary, Coral

Coral = a hard stony substance secreted by certain marine coelenterates as an external skeleton, typically forming large reefs in warm seas

Spotlight Topic
Planeta.com celebrates coral reefs around the world and the people who do their best to protect them.

We are curious: what are the financial values for reef tourism? What are examples of practical responsible travel?

Translating Coral
German: Koralle
Hawaiian: Puna

Headlines
As many corals growing in the Pacific as trees in the Amazon, new study finds – Guardian
There’s insufficient evidence your sunscreen harms coral reefs – Terry Hughes / The Conversation@ProfTerryHughes

Embedded Tweets

Artwork / Cue Yourself
Buzzword Bingo: Coral

Planeta.com

Coral Reef Virtual Symposium 2020
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park 2020
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park
Ningaloo Marine Park
Ocean
Bleaching
International Year of the Reef 2018
New Report: Impacts of Climate Change on World Heritage Coral Reefs
ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.