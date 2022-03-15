Photo: Patrick Nouhailler, Visit to Quepos (Some rights reserved)

From Atlantic to Pacific in Central America, the Camino de Costa Rica walking trail requires a 15 day, 280 kilometers (170 miles) hike. Established in 2018, this trail is still maturing. = Desde el Atlántico hasta el Pacífico en América Central, el sendero para caminar Camino de Costa Rica requiere una caminata de 15 días y 280 kilómetros (170 millas). Establecido en 2018, este sendero aún está madurando. = Vom Atlantik bis zum Pazifik in Mittelamerika erfordert der Wanderweg Camino de Costa Rica eine Wanderung von 15 Tagen und 280 Kilometern (170 Meilen). Dieser Trail wurde 2018 gegründet und reift immer noch.

The Camino de Costa Rica walking trail – caminodecostarica.org – comprises rural roads and challenging forest trails. The complete excursion requires a 15 day, 280 kilometers (170 miles) hike crossing Costa Rica from the Atlantic to the Pacífic. Established in 2018, this trail is still maturing.

Facebook: “A unique hiking trail, crossing Costa Rica, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, through rainforests, valleys, coffee, banana, coconut and sugar plantations, which would become an important reference in world tourism, further highlighting the country’s biodiversity. Most importantly, by attracting hikers, the trail will encourage eco-friendly economic development to rural communities that have not yet been profiting from international tourism.”

Questions = Preguntas

Details

Established: 2018

Length: 280 kilometers (170 miles)

Trailheads: Barra de Parismina and Quepos

High point: El Empalme, Los Santos Zone, 7,154 feet (2,181 meters)

Low point: 3 feet (0.91 meters)

How was the trail developed and how is it developing? = ¿Cómo se desarrolló el sendero y cómo se está desarrollando?

