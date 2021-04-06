Costa Rica Parks

August 24 is National Parks Day in Costa Rica (Día de Parques Nacionales de Costa Rica).

The National Parks Day of Costa Rica, is instituted in order that people reflect and participate actively in conservation actions and respect for the environment. On August 24, by Executive Decree No. 1647 MAG-MEP of 1986, the “Day of National Parks” is celebrated. In this way, it guarantees its protection with a new legal framework.

A national park is a category of protected area, which enjoys a certain legal status, allows to protect and conserve the biodiversity found in it. This area should include representative samples of ecosystems of national significance, show little evidence of human activity, offer important attractions for visitors and have a capacity for educational and recreational use in a controlled manner.

Parks and Protected Areas

The National Parks and Wildlife Refuges of Costa Rica are managed by the Ministerio de Ambiental y Energia (MINAE).

The National Parks Service (Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación or Sinac) was created in the 1970s and now conserves nearly 28% of the country’s remarkable habitat.

Refugio de Vida Silvestre Ostional

Manuel Antonio National Park

Cahuita National Park

San Lucas Island National Park (Spanish: Parque Nacional Isla San Lucas)

San Lucas Island National Park (Spanish: Parque Nacional Isla San Lucas) is an island located off the Pacific shore of Costa Rica in the Gulf of Nicoya. It is part of the Puntarenas district of Puntarenas Canton of the province of Puntarenas.Formerly housing a brutal prison, now abandoned, the island was designated as a National Park on August 2020 and managed under the Central Pacific Conservation Area.

Aprueba Costa Rica nuevo parque nacional

Declaran Isla San Lucas Parque Nacional

Tortuguero National Park

Tortuguero National Park

Corcovado National Park

Poás Volcano National Park

