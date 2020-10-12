home Elsewhere COVID19 Links

Photo: Discovery Park

Links related to COVID19 presented in somewhat random fashion:

Totally Under Control
‘Totally Under Control’ And ‘Time’ Are Two Very 2020 Documentaries
Totally Under Control: A Movie Chronicling The US Covid-19 Tragedy
Totally Under Control review – shocking film on Trump’s failure to handle Covid-19

Quotes

(There are) “many aspects of 21st-century life that made the pandemic possible: humanity’s relentless expansion into wild spaces; soaring levels of air travel; chronic underfunding of public health; a just-in-time economy that runs on fragile supply chains; health-care systems that yoke medical care to employment; social networks that rapidly spread misinformation; the devaluation of expertise; the marginalization of the elderly; and centuries of structural racism that impoverished the health of minorities and indigenous groups. It may be easier to believe that the coronavirus was deliberately unleashed than to accept the harsher truth that we built a world that was prone to it, but not ready for it.”

Why the coronavirus is so confusing – The Atlantic ‎@edyong209

Education
Education in Times of Crisis and Beyond: Maximizing Copyright Flexibilities – Creative Commons

Study Abroad Programs
IIE Releases Survey on Effects of COVID-19 on International Students and Study Abroad – IIE

Insider Trading
Loeffler reports more stock sales amid insider trading allegations

Journalism
Here are the newsroom layoffs, furloughs and closures caused by the coronavirus

Responses
North House Folk HouseArchive
https://twitter.com/cac_accr/status/1251576672622538757
Lonely Planet Thorn Tree

Communication
cidrap.umn.edu (PDF)

White House (USA)
Opening Up America Again

Background
CDC: The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”). On January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concernexternal icon” (PHEIC). On January 31, 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency (PHE) for the United States to aid the nation’s healthcare community in responding to COVID-19.

Videos

China: Millions in lockdown
https://youtu.be/410dkXABTUU

John Oliver


https://youtu.be/ElIf2DBrWzU

Wildlife Trade

Tourism Quarantine

Australia tourism

Rethinking tourism: How Coronavirus Will Force Destinations to Stop Overtourism

Great Realisation

Impact on Adventure Travel in Mexico
https://youtu.be/KV0-fOxs_RI

Supermarket Etiquette
https://youtu.be/mWzX2HbaW-A

Shelter in Place
https://twitter.com/sfchronicle/status/1239625843720126464

Hindsight
https://twitter.com/AtomicAnalyst/status/994696175575068672
https://twitter.com/AtomicAnalyst/status/1239266758902628353

Reports
Aerosol and Surface Distribution of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 in Hospital Wards, Wuhan, China, 2020

Wikipedia
Coronavirus
2019–20 Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Planeta

Coronavirus, aka COVID19
COVID19 Parks
COVID19 Tourism
After the pandemic

