Upcoming livestreaming seminar, May 5, 8-930am Pacific from Swansea University: Rethinking tourism, hospitality and leisure in a post-pandemic world

The lecture will be presented by Prof. David Fennell, Brock University, Canada.

Covid-19 has disrupted tourism, hospitality and leisure worldwide. It has also provided some space for academics, industry and policy makers to think again about what tourism, hospitality and leisure are for, who they are for, and how they might be reconsidered as we transition into a post-pandemic future.The purpose of this lecture series is therefore to ask some big questions about what tourism, hospitality and leisure stand for in the post-pandemic world. Their purpose has long been understood as going far beyond simply offering satisfying experiences for their customers to generate incomes for the organisations involved. The sectors are widely understood to be closely involved in contributing to sustainable development in the long term but what is their role in securing reliance in the short-term? How might all three sectors be involved in attempting to enrich communities and achieve local economic development? What is their role in providing health and well-being benefits, and how can this role be better harnessed? How are the three sectors to work more closely together in a post-pandemic world? These and other major questions for the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors in the post-pandemic age will be considered.This series of public lectures is sponsored by the Centre for Visitor Economy Research, which is based in the School of Management at Swansea University. It also heralds the establishment of a new MSc in International Tourism Management, which will have its first intake in September 2021.

