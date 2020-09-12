home Buzzwords Tourism Economies facing the new reality… Are we prepared?

Tourism Economies facing the new reality… Are we prepared?

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
ICYMI, here are highlights from the September 2020 webinar “Economías Turísticas frente a la nueva realidad… ¿Estamos preparados?” – “Tourism Economies facing the new reality…Are we prepared?”

Key Links
Facultad de Ciencias Sociales y Humanísticas de ESPOL (ESPOL Faculty of Social and Humanistic Sciences)
fcsh.espol.edu.ec
Wikipedia
Questions

Are the examples and reports mentioned available online?

What were the major take-aways from the event?

Are there any continuing conversations?

Videos

Degrowth in Tourism – El Decrecimiento en el Turismo – PhD. Freya Higgins-Desbiolles
La Doctora Freya Higgins-Desbiolles compartió sus conocimientos sobre la Teoría del Decrecimiento en el turismo como parte del evento virtual “Economías Turísticas frente a la nueva realidad… ¿Estamos preparados?” – “Tourism Economies facing the new reality…Are we prepared?” Celebrado el pasado 25 de agosto de 2020.

Diverse and Alternative economies in Tourism – PhD. Dianne Dredge
Diverse Economies – Economías Diversas – PhD. Stephen Healy

Turismo en tiempos de COVID-19: De la masificación al distanciamiento social

Formar profesionales distinguidos por el dominio de herramientas cuantitativas y de análisis, capaces de desenvolverse en un entorno socieconómico global y dinámico para crear valor con énfasis en liderazgo y responsabilidad social. Educar en humanidades e idiomas y desarrollar habilidades especializadas. Hacer investigación, difundir ideas y prestar servicios que contribuyan a la solución de problemas desafiantes de la sociedad.

