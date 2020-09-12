Interesting
ICYMI, here are highlights from the September 2020 webinar “Economías Turísticas frente a la nueva realidad… ¿Estamos preparados?” – “Tourism Economies facing the new reality…Are we prepared?”
Questions
Are the examples and reports mentioned available online?
What were the major take-aways from the event?
Are there any continuing conversations?
Videos
Degrowth in Tourism – El Decrecimiento en el Turismo – PhD. Freya Higgins-Desbiolles
https://twitter.com/profdredge
La Doctora Freya Higgins-Desbiolles compartió sus conocimientos sobre la Teoría del Decrecimiento en el turismo como parte del evento virtual “Economías Turísticas frente a la nueva realidad… ¿Estamos preparados?” – “Tourism Economies facing the new reality…Are we prepared?” Celebrado el pasado 25 de agosto de 2020.
Diverse and Alternative economies in Tourism – PhD. Dianne Dredge
https://twitter.com/profdredge
Diverse Economies – Economías Diversas – PhD. Stephen Healy
Mentioned
Turismo en tiempos de COVID-19: De la masificación al distanciamiento social
Facultad de Ciencias Sociales y Humanísticas de ESPOL (ESPOL Faculty of Social and Humanistic Sciences)
Formar profesionales distinguidos por el dominio de herramientas cuantitativas y de análisis, capaces de desenvolverse en un entorno socieconómico global y dinámico para crear valor con énfasis en liderazgo y responsabilidad social. Educar en humanidades e idiomas y desarrollar habilidades especializadas. Hacer investigación, difundir ideas y prestar servicios que contribuyan a la solución de problemas desafiantes de la sociedad.
