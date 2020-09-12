Tourism Economies facing the new reality… Are we prepared?

ICYMI, here are highlights from the September 2020 webinar “Economías Turísticas frente a la nueva realidad… ¿Estamos preparados?” – “Tourism Economies facing the new reality…Are we prepared?”

Facultad de Ciencias Sociales y Humanísticas de ESPOL (ESPOL Faculty of Social and Humanistic Sciences)

Are the examples and reports mentioned available online?

What were the major take-aways from the event?

Are there any continuing conversations?

Degrowth in Tourism – El Decrecimiento en el Turismo – PhD. Freya Higgins-Desbiolles

La Doctora Freya Higgins-Desbiolles compartió sus conocimientos sobre la Teoría del Decrecimiento en el turismo como parte del evento virtual “Economías Turísticas frente a la nueva realidad… ¿Estamos preparados?” – “Tourism Economies facing the new reality…Are we prepared?” Celebrado el pasado 25 de agosto de 2020.

Diverse and Alternative economies in Tourism – PhD. Dianne Dredge

Diverse Economies – Economías Diversas – PhD. Stephen Healy

Turismo en tiempos de COVID-19: De la masificación al distanciamiento social

