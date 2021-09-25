Impact of COVID19 on Tourism

Photo: Ferguson’s, Downtown Las Vegas
Spotlight on the impact of COVID19 on travel and tourism with a spotlight on upcoming events and webinars:
Headlines
Tougher Hawaii travel restrictions possible as COVID-19 surge continues – Star Advertiser
‘No one comes here any more’: the human cost as Covid wipes out tourism – Guardian
Business travel might be going out of style – Axios
Covid vaccines: Tourists head to the US to get vaccinated – BBC
The Travel Industry Is a Total Mess, But Everyone Is Traveling Anyway – New York Magazine
Can travel be fun again?
Hawaii’s tourism sector’s long road to normal
‘Hot spots still a little too hot’: More than half of Americans won’t consider international travel as countries reopen
The US Is Banning Most Travel From India Because of Its COVID Nightmare
The E.U. will allow vaccinated Americans to visit this summer – Axios
The trouble with maskless tourists – CNN
Las Vegas is set to come out of Covid-19 better than ever – CNN
The “war over tourism”: challenges to sustainable tourism in the tourism academy after COVID-19 – Freya Higgins-Desbiolles
How long will it take to overcome our pandemic travel anxiety? – Washington Post
Updated CDC guidance says vaccinated people are free to travel
Puerto Rico sees a surge in tourism – and a rise in aggressive tourist behavior – Guardian
Sorry, Travel Won’t Be Returning to Normal This Year…Or Next @anyazoledz
CDC cuts travel advice from guidelines for vaccinated people
Travel’s Covid-19 Blues Are Likely Here to Stay—‘People Will Go Out of Business’ – WSJ
Tourism desperately wants a return to the ‘old normal’ but that would be a disaster – @SusanneBecken
U.S. airlines saw 60% drop in passengers in 2020
What will travel look like after the pandemic? – Economist
Coronavirus accelerates contactless travel, raising privacy concerns
How Dubai is paying the price for letting in tourists – CNN
A 400-year Sámi tradition goes digital to survive coronavirus – @arctic_today
The new utopia – Vox
Sustainable recovery of tourism in protected areas – UNWTO
Biden requires international travelers to quarantine upon arrival to US
The tourists who believe travel restrictions don’t apply to them – CNN
Who’s not traveling and why? – @Phocuswright
Super-Spreading Christmas Cheer: Air Travel Breaks Pandemic Record Despite CDC Travel Warnings
One Planet Vision for a Responsible Recovery of the Tourism Sector
The Real Reason Americans Aren’t Quarantining – The Atlantic
Scenes from a Tourism Distaster: The Empty Spanish Resorts of Covid Summer @FeargusOSull
Pandemic gave locals fleeting taste of a tourist-free Hawaii
Touchless travel could threaten airport jobs
NYC Tourism May Not Fully Recover Until 2025, City Booster Predicts
These countries and territories are still keeping tourists at bay during the Covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19: Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns
Tourist towns are trying to recover from the coronavirus – Vox
State of Yucatan Continues Tourism Reopening With High Standards of Bio-Security
The tourists are leaving Italy. Now catastrophe looms
State Department lifts global advisory on avoiding international travel amid COVID-19 pandemic
WA Aboriginal communities reopen, with travellers warned to be aware of rules
Queenstown: a tourist town with no tourists fights despair among stranded workers
What happened on Santorini when the tourism ‘machine’ stopped – CNN
How Covid-19 could change plane boarding – BBC
Yes, Wisconsin has seen a drop of more than a billion in tourism dollars – Polifact @Politifact
Mexico travel and coronavirus: Everything you need to know – CNN
How the coronavirus is changing Las Vegas – NBCDeserted Venice contemplates a future without tourist hordes after Covid-19 – CNN
The future of tourism in the coronavirus era: Asia may hold answers to what’s ahead – CNN
World tourism faces worst crisis since records began, says UNWTO – Guardian
The coronavirus survival challenge for NZ tourism: affordability and sustainability – The Conversation
Inside the Nightmare Voyage of the Diamond Princess
“Travel bubbles” are how the world will get moving again
Socialising tourism for social and ecological justice after COVID-19
Unpausing Las Vegas: What might our valley look like after the shutdown lifts? – Las Vegas Sun – @bryanhorwath @LasVegasSun
Goodman says she offered using Las Vegas as ‘control group’ for coronavirus – Nevada Independent
The coronavirus will change how we travel. That will probably be good for us. – @wheresandrew
Here’s What You Do With Two-Thirds of the World’s Jets When They Can’t Fly
2020, año cero del turismo – Expansión – @Responda
COVID 19 and sustainable tourism – Anna Spenceley
The Coronavirus Is Hurting Travel, So Greece Has Begun Offering Virtual Tourism
Coronavirus Is Spreading and Cruise Ships Are Still Sailing – Bloomberg
Planning for life after coronavirus: When will we know it’s safe to travel again?
A US tourist town telling visitors to stay away
Keeping Up with the Coronavirus: Can Influencers Fix What They Ruined?
What will travel look like after coronavirus?
Aleja coronavirus al turismo y a las ventas
Coronavirus is closing national parks —but you can still visit them on a virtual tour – CBS
Tourism industry calls for $300B in relief in coronavirus stimulus package
The end of global travel as we know it: an opportunity for sustainable tourism – The Conversation – @freyahd
Virus ‘could cost millions of tourism jobs’ – BBC
Travel industry could lose $24 billion as coronavirus cripples tourism from outside US – CNBC
Hawaii travel industry offers deals to offset impact of coronavirus anxiety
Austin Restaurants Offering Specials on Food and Drink Intended for SXSW
Busy tourist attractions, airports empty amid coronavirus outbreak – CNN
What happens in Vegas – NYT
The Strange Terror of Watching the Coronavirus Take Rome – New Yorker
State Department elevates China travel advisory to ‘Do Not Travel’ due to coronavirus
What the Coronavirus Means So Far for the Travel Industry – Skift
Quotes
“Imagine yourself not vaccinated and random people from out of the country are coming to your street and eating and being tourists as you’re literally inside watching them from the window.”
You’re vaccinated. What are the ethics of traveling to places where locals aren’t?
Travel Advisories
International Travel During COVID-19 – CDC
Protocols
letsmeetthere.travel – Archived
Resilient Destinations
Resilient Destinations – resilientdestinations.com – is a crowdsourced website to bring together all innovative ideas in tourism industry to help over the crisis of #COVID19 and be resilient. Check out the google doc –
Elsewhere
Embedded Tweets
African Bush Camps
In uncertain times, tourism has definitely taken a hard knock. But it’s not the only industry that is seeing a decline in support. Covid-19’s impact goes much broader than tourism, and has spilled over to wildlife conservation. How do we start to understand the way forward?
Features
