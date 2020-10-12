COVID19 Tourism

Photo: Ferguson’s, Downtown Las Vegas

Spotlight on the impact of COVID19 on travel and tourism:

Travel Advisories

Impact on Tourism

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/09/travel/nyc-tourism-travel-restrictions.html

Covid-19: Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns

Tourist towns are trying to recover from the coronavirus – Vox

State of Yucatan Continues Tourism Reopening With High Standards of Bio-Security

The tourists are leaving Italy. Now catastrophe looms

State Department lifts global advisory on avoiding international travel amid COVID-19 pandemic

WA Aboriginal communities reopen, with travellers warned to be aware of rules

Queenstown: a tourist town with no tourists fights despair among stranded workers

What happened on Santorini when the tourism ‘machine’ stopped – CNN

How Covid-19 could change plane boarding – BBC

Yes, Wisconsin has seen a drop of more than a billion in tourism dollars – Polifact @Politifact

Mexico travel and coronavirus: Everything you need to know – CNN

How the coronavirus is changing Las Vegas – NBCDeserted Venice contemplates a future without tourist hordes after Covid-19 – CNN

The future of tourism in the coronavirus era: Asia may hold answers to what’s ahead – CNN

World tourism faces worst crisis since records began, says UNWTO – Guardian

The coronavirus survival challenge for NZ tourism: affordability and sustainability – The Conversation

Inside the Nightmare Voyage of the Diamond Princess

“Travel bubbles” are how the world will get moving again

Socialising tourism for social and ecological justice after COVID-19

Unpausing Las Vegas: What might our valley look like after the shutdown lifts? – Las Vegas Sun – @bryanhorwath @LasVegasSun

Goodman says she offered using Las Vegas as ‘control group’ for coronavirus – Nevada Independent

The coronavirus will change how we travel. That will probably be good for us. – @wheresandrew

Here’s What You Do With Two-Thirds of the World’s Jets When They Can’t Fly

2020, año cero del turismo – Expansión – @Responda

COVID 19 and sustainable tourism – Anna Spenceley

The Coronavirus Is Hurting Travel, So Greece Has Begun Offering Virtual Tourism

Coronavirus Is Spreading and Cruise Ships Are Still Sailing – Bloomberg

Planning for life after coronavirus: When will we know it’s safe to travel again?

A US tourist town telling visitors to stay away

Keeping Up with the Coronavirus: Can Influencers Fix What They Ruined?

What will travel look like after coronavirus?

Aleja coronavirus al turismo y a las ventas

Coronavirus is closing national parks —but you can still visit them on a virtual tour – CBS

Tourism industry calls for $300B in relief in coronavirus stimulus package

The end of global travel as we know it: an opportunity for sustainable tourism – The Conversation – @freyahd

Virus ‘could cost millions of tourism jobs’ – BBC

Travel industry could lose $24 billion as coronavirus cripples tourism from outside US – CNBC

Hawaii travel industry offers deals to offset impact of coronavirus anxiety

Austin Restaurants Offering Specials on Food and Drink Intended for SXSW

Busy tourist attractions, airports empty amid coronavirus outbreak – CNN

What happens in Vegas – NYT

The Strange Terror of Watching the Coronavirus Take Rome – New Yorker

State Department elevates China travel advisory to ‘Do Not Travel’ due to coronavirus

What the Coronavirus Means So Far for the Travel Industry – Skift

Afacwa

Resilient Destinations

Resilient Destinations – resilientdestinations.com – is a crowdsourced website to bring together all innovative ideas in tourism industry to help over the crisis of #COVID19 and be resilient. Check out the google doc –

docs.google.com/forms/d/1XFOaaWd25PSDZdZ5SfejSMgkmEE9j_BeWACk3OeoF0A/edit?ts=5e732d17 – to add your input.

Tourism Tweets

The US State Department has lifted its advisory warning US citizens against traveling abroad.



American travelers continue to face travel restrictions in countries worldwide due to rising cases of Covid-19 in the United States. https://t.co/s2bbQmcF7a — CNN International (@cnni) August 6, 2020

Inspired: "Economic, social and cultural consequences that this crisis is causing will transform the way of traveling. However, if as an industry we work collectively on a common vision, it may even have a positive impact for everyone in the medium and long term" @Responda https://t.co/YpsC7L81YE — planetanews (@planetanews) April 18, 2020

Updated #FAA statement about operations at @LASairport. #Travelers should monitor the airport website for the status of passenger operations. pic.twitter.com/JLzHSnNGW4 — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) March 19, 2020

BBC News – Virus 'could cost millions of tourism jobs' https://t.co/99FYeAT67Q — FreyaHiggnsDesbioles (@freyahd) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus will cause a 'revenue drop' for Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, but officials say 'we’re fine'

Via @KLeonardNV https://t.co/TteYc6IjW4 — Nevada Independent (@TheNVIndy) March 10, 2020

13,000 Missing Flights: The Global Consequences of the Coronavirus https://t.co/kbKYmCO97G — FreyaHiggnsDesbioles (@freyahd) February 21, 2020

"Las Vegas has been very successful for many years catering to people from California. And if that visitation were to decline, that would be pretty significant." –@DrDave702 https://t.co/UckwZzgPRK — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 2, 2020

We’ll be speaking with @theaircurrent’s @jonostrower on this week’s AvTalk podcast to discuss #COVID19’s effects on aviation as well as taking a look at the #737MAX one year after #ET302.



Have questions? Let us know what you'd like to know. pic.twitter.com/BCcmDvJVa9 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 10, 2020

The corona crisis offers a golden opportunity for destinations to plan a wise recovery and for researchers to help, says DSC director Jonathan Tourtellot. Read his personal afterthought on a trip into the past that nobody wanted. https://t.co/SH7lU9ofld — Destination Stewardship Center (@geotourism) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus is ravaging tourism and at the same reminding us that tourism is the life blood of cultural exchange. Over extended business will fail, as will some smaller, vital forces in their communities that we should try to protect through our businesses and as tourists — Justin Francis (@justinmfrancis) March 5, 2020

My basic checklist. @satravelready

Number of people at venue

Remoteness of location

Masks compulsory

Open windows, air flow in room are not negotiable.

Contactless interactions

Attitude, buy in from all staff.

Open to discussion, flexible attitude.#TravelChatSA — The Roaming Giraffe #LocalisLekker (@DiBrown5) July 8, 2020

African Bush Camps

In uncertain times, tourism has definitely taken a hard knock. But it’s not the only industry that is seeing a decline in support. Covid-19’s impact goes much broader than tourism, and has spilled over to wildlife conservation. How do we start to understand the way forward?

