COVID19 Twitter

The trickiest brain thing about the pandemic is letting go of certainty, even tho we crave & need it. Holiday plans? Work travel? Whether that meeting can happen? Border opening? Lockdown? Don’t know, can’t know, just do what you can with what you know now and what’s ok now.

LIVE NOW: #Omicron is spreading at an alarming rate. What measures are needed to contain it? With @theAliceRoberts, latest data from @chrischirp & a discussion on the relationship between science & policy led by @DrTolullah.

31:00 The need for considered dialogue

We lack the mechanisms to bring these conversations together. https://twitter.com/ProfKatSmith

“If in this life we met, I hoped our encounter left you with a lasting snapshot of a determined, sometimes complex, genuine friend. One you could talk to.”

LEIAH DANIELLE JONES, 33, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died of COVID on March 12, 2021.



We’re just sayin’. To abolish mask -wearing laws in some States while the rest of the Nation keeps theirs is like designating a peeing section of the swimming pool.

The #COVID19 pandemic threatens the livelihood of thousands of museum professionals across the world.



To advocate for emergency public funds and private support, we need data. Help us assess the impact of COVID-19 by completing our survey.



ℹ️https://t.co/lQbAn8EqB9 pic.twitter.com/m2dA10CVBS — ICOM (@IcomOfficiel) April 9, 2020

Folks who need their outdoor fix should be warned to refrain from illegal shooting, camping, and dumping on public lands. Please read more below. #Vegas Safe #LVMPD @blmnv https://t.co/9u0mNsVbAo pic.twitter.com/zkHXzO7aUw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 7, 2020

Our staff is teleworking. The earth continues shaking. Ground movements at frequencies 1-20 Hz, mainly due to human activity (cars, trains, industries,…) are much lower since the implementation of the containment measures by the government. #StayHome @ibzbe @CrisiscenterBE pic.twitter.com/pGgQAyLuUP — Seismologie.be (@Seismologie_be) March 20, 2020

Our tikanga changed forever this week. Our open letter to Aotearoa touched on the importance of #manaakitanga in times like these. What other ways can we show manaakitanga?#KiaKahaAotearoa 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Gbb21SzRmd — Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (@reomaori) March 24, 2020

The Massive Online Open Course at https://t.co/aDo7E824zZ has now over 323,000 enrollments for #COVID19 courses. This platform was developed in 2017 as part of pandemic preparedness together with the “managing epidemic” handbook. https://t.co/hIC8WqjlXX — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 17, 2020

What a damning indictment of Fox News from the Post video team here. pic.twitter.com/r8Fz8vo5KV — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 18, 2020

The @WHO is now characterizing the outbreak of the COVID-19 #coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news conference https://t.co/aXSpeft1zK pic.twitter.com/yMHvJ0rWBY — Reuters (@Reuters) March 11, 2020

Breaking News: The coronavirus is likely to infect up to 70% of the German population, Chancellor Angela Merkel said https://t.co/bpi5QuoP3o — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus latest: All St Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland set to be cancelled https://t.co/ebAnefDch8 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) March 9, 2020

1/25 Part 1 – Why does soap work so well on the SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus and indeed most viruses? Because it is a self-assembled nanoparticle in which the weakest link is the lipid (fatty) bilayer. A two part thread about soap, viruses and supramolecular chemistry #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OCwqPjO5Ht — Palli Thordarson (@PalliThordarson) March 8, 2020

Investing in preparedness is possibly one of the best investments any country can make. A dollar spent on preparedness for disasters is worth about $15 in terms of the future damage it mitigates. #COVID19 @AbhasKJha https://t.co/OfxgKYBpGl @WBG_Cities — Robin King (@RKinBangalore) March 3, 2020

Coronavirus is an environmental wake-up call: https://t.co/eNiv5lpsn5 — Extinction Symbol (@extinctsymbol) March 5, 2020

