Coronavirus, aka COVID19

Coronavirus = any of a group of RNA viruses that cause a variety of diseases in humans and other animals

This page features rolling coverage from Planeta.com of the impacts of the Coronavirus Disease, aka COVID-19, characterized by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic.

As the WHO Director-General has said, the pandemic is a reminder that health and the economy are inseparable.

Hashtags: #COVID19, #Coronavirus

who.int

openwho.org

jamanetwork.com

cdc.gov – Disinfection – Prevention – Symptoms – Reopening Guidelines

Interactive Dashboard

John Hopkins

coronavirusmapa.mx

morningconsult.com

Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases – @cmmid_lshtm

COVID Projections

NYT

public.flourish.studio/visualisation/2637725/

Outbreak Observatory

RT Live

rt.live

The Numbers Behind Social Distancing

The Metric We Need to Manage COVID-19

Predicting Coronavirus Cases

Learning the lingo …

Headlines

White House doctor announced Trump is being treated with dexamethasone. Here’s what we know about the drug.

This Overlooked Variable Is the Key to the Pandemic – The Atlantic

Glue and scissors: how I rediscovered my teenage hobby amid the pandemic – Guardian

Here’s How the Pandemic Finally Ends

Campus life sans Covid: A few colleges write the playbook for pandemic success

What people get wrong about herd immunity, explained by epidemiologists

Trump on 200K COVID-19 deaths: ‘It’s a shame’

Pentagon rewriting pandemic playbook after study faults Covid-19 response

The Most Likely Way You’ll Get Infected With Covid-19

Hawaii tentatively reopening to tourists October 15 – CNN

The Challenges Of Holding An Election During A Pandemic

CDC report: dining out increases risk of contracting coronavirus more than other activities – The Hill

Where Did COVID Come From? – Naked Scientists

A Supercomputer Analyzed Covid-19 — and an Interesting New Theory Has Emerged

Emerging Pandemic Diseases: How We Got to COVID-19 – Cell

‘It’s not the same’: How Trump and Covid devastated an Arizona border town – Guardian

The Latina Progressive Who Faced Down Texas Republicans – Politico

It Doesn’t Matter Who Is Pushing for Masks, This GOP Governor’s Answer Is No

The Unraveling of America – Wade Davis/Rolling Stone (Has COVID-19 signalled the end of the American era?)

NZ contained COVID-19. Direct and kind words on signage helped

What do students need in the age of lockdown learning? Early lessons from New Zealand’s online frontline

The race to collect the pandemic’s history—as it unfolds

A coronavirus vaccine is what our hopes are pinned to, but what’s the plan if we don’t get one?

U.S. hits 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, Europe is amazed – Denver Post

Arundhati Roy: ‘The pandemic is a portal’

Don’t Miss This Seminal Moment for Racial Justice, Travel Industry

Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization – BBC

US Reels from surge – BBC

People are getting sick from coronavirus spreading through the air – and that’s a big challenge for reopening – Conversation

Quarantine fatigue: Governors reject new lockdowns as virus cases spike

Decoding coronavirus slang – ABC

Fired Florida Data Scientist Launches A Coronavirus Dashboard Of Her Own – NPR

Infectious diseases expert: ‘We’re in an unsure moment’ on impact of protests, reopenings on coronavirus numbers

New Zealand Declares Itself COVID-Free – Outbreak Observatory

Why litter is surging as lockdowns ease – BBC

I’m a Chef in a Seaside Town. I’m Not an Epidemiologist.

US tops 100,000 coronavirus deaths with no end in sight

How to weigh the risk of going out in the coronavirus pandemic, in one chart – Vox

‘Corona town’: Cuban graffiti depicts anguish, urges courage – Reuters

Politics Podcast: One Virus, A World Full Of Responses – 538

Fauci on why a vaccine by end of year is ‘aspirational’ – The Hill

8 ways to go out and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic – Vox

Two Coasts. One Virus. How New York Suffered Nearly 10 Times the Number of Deaths as CaliforniaCoronavirus: European countries set to further ease lockdowns – BBC

Hoping Llamas Will Become Coronavirus Heroes – NYT

The Indigenous communities that predicted Covid-19 – BBC

Every conversation about reopening should be about testing – Vox

How to run the world remotely – Vox

– Experts Knew a Pandemic Was Coming. Here’s What They’re Worried About Next – Politico

Why the coronavirus crisis is a ‘gray rhino’ and not a ‘black swan’ – Past Company

Responses to COVID-19 in South Africa: The centrality of food security – Kurt Ackerman

During coronavirus, we need social sciences and humanities more than ever. This is why – Radio National

How personal contact will change post-Covid-19 – BBC

Why the coronavirus is so confusing – The Atlantic

Two Errors Our Minds Make When Trying to Grasp the Pandemic

Amabie: The Japanese monster going viral – BBC

Trump signs executive order limiting immigration

The Yeast Supply Chain Can’t Just Activate Itself

Coronavirus Kills More Americans in One Month Than the Flu Kills in One Year – National Review

The Liminal Experience of Crisis: Facing Suspended Animation in the Era of COVID-19 – Medium

‘The risk is simply too high’: Germany’s Oktoberfest canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet

Listen up: In these disquieting COVID-19 times, hushed cities are making a loud impression on our ears

Australia is experiencing a home cooking pandemic – Good Food Australia

Carnival Executives Knew They Had a Virus Problem, But Kept the Party Going

Hungry Families Are Pushing America’s Food Banks to the Limit – Vice

The coronavirus likely came from China’s wet markets. They’re reopening anyway. – Vox

The coronavirus has destroyed the job market in every state

The Coronavirus and How the U.S. Ended Up with Nurses Wearing Garbage Bags @NewYorker

Amsterdam to embrace ‘doughnut’ model to mend post-coronavirus economy – Guardian

Coronavirus: Flour mills working ’round the clock’ to meet demand – BBC

How to get groceries without bringing home coronavirus

Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to ‘politicisation’ of virus – BBC

Fauci: I don’t think we should shake hands ‘ever again’ – The Hill

Trump broke the agencies that were supposed to stop the coronavirus epidemic

New Zealand’s unique ‘elimination’ approach is rapidly flattening the curve – Independent

Hydroxychloroquine: how an unproven drug became Trump’s coronavirus ‘miracle cure’

Restaurant Closures – Slate

Food goes to waste amid coronavirus crisis – Politico

Don’t Panic: The comprehensive Ars Technica guide to the coronavirus

It’s the coronavirus, stupid – Politico

Local news station introduces new ‘What Day Is It?’ segment amid quarantines

Decentralized leadership raises questions about Trump coronavirus response

We aren’t just stopping coronavirus. We’re building a new world – Eric Holthaus

El Paso cracks down; Juarez and AMLO worry many about attitude toward coronavirus

Our environmental practices make pandemics like the coronavirus more likely

Pathogen Resistance – XKCD

Why Germany’s Coronavirus Death Rate Is Far Lower Than In Other Countries

Stop watching Netflix and tackle these 8 tech projects instead

Coronavirus should be a wake-up call to our treatment of the animal world

Mystery deepens over animal source of coronavirus

Is ‘epicenter’ the wrong word for New York?

Coronavirus Will Change the World Permanently. Here’s How. – Politico

European Commission to develop coordinated ‘exit strategy’ from lockdowns

Trump team failed to follow NSC’s pandemic playbook

Will warm weather really kill off Covid-19? – BBC

From Netflix Party to Zoom: The internet apps getting us through quarantine – Vox

What does the coronavirus do to your body? Everything to know about the infection process – USA Today

We’re not going back to normal – Technology Review

‘Gross misjudgment’: Experts say Trump’s decision to disband pandemic team hindered coronavirus response

Can hot weather, like in Malaysia, stop coronavirus? – The Star

Coronavirus: Kind Canadians start ‘caremongering’ trend – BBC

America begins drinking at home – Politico

America closes up shop – Axios

America shuts down – Politico

Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US – BBC

How soap absolutely annihilates the coronavirus – Vox

Online classes, video meetings: Can coronavirus spur low-carbon habits? – Reuters – @lauriegoering

Coronavirus, synchronous failure and the global phase-shift

The novel coronavirus can likely live up to 96 hours on phone screens – Quartz

Trump Has Sabotaged America’s Coronavirus Response – Foreign Policy

To fight the coronavirus, labs are printing its genome

China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 41; more than 1,000 cases of infection confirmed in mainland – Politico

China’s Omnivorous Markets Are in the Eye of a Lethal Outbreak Once Again – NYT

Listening Project – BBC

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/travel-advice

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/travel-advisory-alert-global-level-4-health-advisory-issue.html

https://www.unwto.org/news/covid-19-response-travel-restrictions

Tourist towns are trying to recover from the coronavirus – Vox

State of Yucatan Continues Tourism Reopening With High Standards of Bio-Security

The tourists are leaving Italy. Now catastrophe looms

State Department lifts global advisory on avoiding international travel amid COVID-19 pandemic

WA Aboriginal communities reopen, with travellers warned to be aware of rules

Queenstown: a tourist town with no tourists fights despair among stranded workers

What happened on Santorini when the tourism ‘machine’ stopped – CNN

How Covid-19 could change plane boarding – BBC

Yes, Wisconsin has seen a drop of more than a billion in tourism dollars – Polifact @Politifact

Mexico travel and coronavirus: Everything you need to know – CNN

How the coronavirus is changing Las Vegas – NBCDeserted Venice contemplates a future without tourist hordes after Covid-19 – CNN

The future of tourism in the coronavirus era: Asia may hold answers to what’s ahead – CNN

World tourism faces worst crisis since records began, says UNWTO – Guardian

The coronavirus survival challenge for NZ tourism: affordability and sustainability – The Conversation

Inside the Nightmare Voyage of the Diamond Princess

“Travel bubbles” are how the world will get moving again

Socialising tourism for social and ecological justice after COVID-19

Unpausing Las Vegas: What might our valley look like after the shutdown lifts? – Las Vegas Sun – @bryanhorwath @LasVegasSun

Goodman says she offered using Las Vegas as ‘control group’ for coronavirus – Nevada Independent

The coronavirus will change how we travel. That will probably be good for us. – @wheresandrew

Here’s What You Do With Two-Thirds of the World’s Jets When They Can’t Fly

2020, año cero del turismo – Expansión – @Responda

COVID 19 and sustainable tourism – Anna Spenceley

The Coronavirus Is Hurting Travel, So Greece Has Begun Offering Virtual Tourism

Coronavirus Is Spreading and Cruise Ships Are Still Sailing – Bloomberg

Planning for life after coronavirus: When will we know it’s safe to travel again?

A US tourist town telling visitors to stay away

annaspenceley.wordpress.com/2020/04/02/covid-19-and-sustainable-tourism/

Keeping Up with the Coronavirus: Can Influencers Fix What They Ruined?

What will travel look like after coronavirus?

Aleja coronavirus al turismo y a las ventas

Coronavirus is closing national parks —but you can still visit them on a virtual tour – CBS

Tourism industry calls for $300B in relief in coronavirus stimulus package

The end of global travel as we know it: an opportunity for sustainable tourism – The Conversation – @freyahd

Virus ‘could cost millions of tourism jobs’ – BBC

Travel industry could lose $24 billion as coronavirus cripples tourism from outside US – CNBC

Hawaii travel industry offers deals to offset impact of coronavirus anxiety

Austin Restaurants Offering Specials on Food and Drink Intended for SXSW

Busy tourist attractions, airports empty amid coronavirus outbreak – CNN

What happens in Vegas – NYT

The Strange Terror of Watching the Coronavirus Take Rome – New Yorker

State Department elevates China travel advisory to ‘Do Not Travel’ due to coronavirus

What the Coronavirus Means So Far for the Travel Industry – Skift

Resilient Destinations

Resilient Destinations – resilientdestinations.com – is a crowdsourced website to bring together all innovative ideas in tourism industry to help over the crisis of #COVID19 and be resilient. Check out the google doc –

docs.google.com/forms/d/1XFOaaWd25PSDZdZ5SfejSMgkmEE9j_BeWACk3OeoF0A/edit?ts=5e732d17 – to add your input.

https://www.unwto.org/healing-solutions-tourism-challenge

https://twitter.com/cnni/status/1291451746724741121

https://twitter.com/ABCTV/status/1263067445096517632

https://twitter.com/planetanews/status/1251578862091165697

https://twitter.com/FAANews/status/1240661739622064131

https://twitter.com/freyahd/status/1238564950672420869

https://twitter.com/WTTC/status/1238389956164423680

https://twitter.com/TheNVIndy/status/1237484197918298112

https://twitter.com/freyahd/status/1230964760184643584

https://twitter.com/LasVegasLocally/status/1234578759098875904

https://twitter.com/flightradar24/status/1237426302833102849

https://twitter.com/geotourism/status/1242482581389615104

https://twitter.com/justinmfrancis/status/1235561945975177216

https://twitter.com/DiBrown5/status/1280922170831577089

African Bush Camps

In uncertain times, tourism has definitely taken a hard knock. But it’s not the only industry that is seeing a decline in support. Covid-19’s impact goes much broader than tourism, and has spilled over to wildlife conservation. How do we start to understand the way forward?

https://youtu.be/qRCq68lwEDw

Coronavirus crisis a ‘heaven-sent opportunity’ to reset national park tourism, advocates say – ABC

Pressure builds from locals to close Utah’s Zion National Park even as tourists continue to go there

Grand Canyon National Park Closed

Grand Canyon remains open while employees, local officials push for its closure

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/03/27/appeals-close-us-national-parks-amid-coronavirus-growing/2924058001

Iconic national parks close over coronavirus concerns – The Hill

Yellowstone and Grand Teton among the national parks closing immediately



We are asking for YOUR help to keep parkway visitors, staff and communities safe. Your decisions can help protect this place and our community.

On your next visit please take ownership for your health and that of others by complying to the CDC's guidance for social distancing. pic.twitter.com/hjHz1XvUPl — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) March 27, 2020

When it’s no longer possible for staff to protect their health, the health of the visitors or park resources, it’s time to close the parks. And that time is now.



We're calling for all national parks to close to the public until they are safe to return to. https://t.co/88KdJ2H63H — National Parks Conservation Association (@NPCA) April 2, 2020

Education in Times of Crisis and Beyond: Maximizing Copyright Flexibilities – Creative Commons

IIE Releases Survey on Effects of COVID-19 on International Students and Study Abroad – IIE

Loeffler reports more stock sales amid insider trading allegations

Here are the newsroom layoffs, furloughs and closures caused by the coronavirus



We're updating this list as neededhttps://t.co/XLKsaRoc1Y — Poynter (@Poynter) April 6, 2020

North House Folk House – Archive

https://twitter.com/cac_accr/status/1251576672622538757

cidrap.umn.edu (PDF)



To be more helpful, I think there's a ton of good advice for all of us — myself very much included — in this CIDRAP paper on how to communicate in a crisis. https://t.co/gEGqp56Hzo — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 6, 2020

Opening Up America Again

CDC: The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”). On January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concernexternal icon” (PHEIC). On January 31, 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency (PHE) for the United States to aid the nation’s healthcare community in responding to COVID-19.

China: Millions in lockdown

https://youtu.be/410dkXABTUU

John Oliver

https://youtu.be/ElIf2DBrWzU

https://youtu.be/6s4Bx7mzNkM

Wildlife Trade

https://youtu.be/f1rCkpvhaJQ

Tourism Quarantine

https://youtu.be/D52ogc4JgzU

Australia tourism

https://youtu.be/7hWRSpEWrsU

Rethinking tourism: How Coronavirus Will Force Destinations to Stop Overtourism

https://youtu.be/LJcXnTvppsc

Great Realisation

https://youtu.be/Nw5KQMXDiM4

Impact on Adventure Travel in Mexico

https://youtu.be/KV0-fOxs_RI

Supermarket Etiquette

https://youtu.be/mWzX2HbaW-A

https://twitter.com/IcomOfficiel/status/1248158737887645696

https://twitter.com/LVMPD/status/1247321692411592704

https://twitter.com/Seismologie_be/status/1240952099887865856

https://twitter.com/reomaori/status/1242561290209378305

https://twitter.com/DrTedros/status/1240027245298749443

https://twitter.com/kfile/status/1240131226268323842

https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1237877210347954176

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1237720137207250944

https://twitter.com/IrishTimes/status/1237034059437662213

https://twitter.com/pallithordarson/status/1236549305189597189

https://twitter.com/rkinbangalore/status/1234972183417380869

https://twitter.com/BigSurfDon/status/1233053761787949059

https://twitter.com/extinctsymbol/status/1235653870312992769

https://twitter.com/kumoontun/status/1259861986088812552

⚡️Las Vegas in the time of Coronavirus, COVID-19

https://twitter.com/sfchronicle/status/1239625843720126464

https://twitter.com/AtomicAnalyst/status/994696175575068672

https://twitter.com/AtomicAnalyst/status/1239266758902628353

Aerosol and Surface Distribution of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 in Hospital Wards, Wuhan, China, 2020

Coronavirus

2019–20 Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

