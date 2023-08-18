Photo: Germany (Some rights reserved)
Craft Beer = Beer made in a traditional or non-mechanized way by a small brewery // Cerveza elaborada de forma tradicional o no mecanizada por una pequeña cervecería
Stray Notes
- Support the local retailer // Apoye al minorista local
Headlines
America’s Alcohol Industry Needs a Drink – Atlantic
Recommended Listening
State of Nevada/August 2023 Now at 50 breweries, the craft beer world has exploded in Las Vegas – Guests: Wyndee Forrest, co-owner, Crafthaus and president, Nevada Craft Brewers Association; Phil Garcia, bartender and sales associate, Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits
Three Tier System
The Three-Tier System: A Modern View – National Alcohol Beverage Control Association
Wikipedia
Embedded Tweets
Craft Beer Bingo
Beer – Spirits – Tap Selection
Wikipedia
Craft Beer
Planeta