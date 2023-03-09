Photo: Ronan Cantwell, Multiverse

Scotland – Crawick Multiverse is a spectacular example of contemporary land art in Dumfries & Galloway. What used to be a former open cast coal mine has been transformed into an enjoyable outdoor space.

Privately funded by the Duke of Buccleuch and designed by globally-renowned landscape artist Charles Jencks, Crawick Multiverse is a stunning representation of exciting discoveries and theories of the universe. This world-class landscape art design links the themes of space, astronomy and cosmology, creating a truly inspiring landmark that will appeal to everyone from art enthusiasts and scientists to walkers and the wider community.

The project opened to the public on June 21, 2015 and is located on the site of a former open cast coal mine and covers approximately 55 acres, making it the largest of Jencks’ works in the UK.

The site is cared for by The Crawick Multiverse Trust, a charity registered in Scotland. Visitors to this extraordinary artland help maintain the Multiverse for current and future generations to enjoy.

Charles Jencks said: “This former open cast coal site, nestled in a bowl of large rolling hills, never did produce enough black gold to keep digging. But it did, accidentally, create the bones of a marvellous ecology. The landscape had to be healed, it had to welcome the nearby communities of Sanquhar, Kelloholm and Kirkconnel, and help restore the locality both economically and ecologically – and so the Crawick Multiverse, a new version of an old scientific idea, was born.”

