Creosote = a shrub native to arid parts of Mexico and the western USA. When steeped in boiling water, the leaves yield an antiseptic lotion.
Joshua Tree National Park: Perhaps no other desert plant is more conspicuous than the creosote (Larrea tridentata) which grows in the Chihuahuan, Sonoran, and Mojave deserts of the American southwest. The creosote can live for a very long time. The oldest known creosote, and one of the oldest known plants, is called “King Clone.” Scientists have dated the plant to be 11,700 years old.
